Prince William Plans to 'Slash and Burn' Royal Establishment, Harry and Meghan: Report

Prince William is next in line for the royal throne, and when he takes it, he’s apparently planning to do some radical housecleaning.

In a blistering report from News.com.au, the Prince of Wales “looks to take to the royal establishment and to slash and burn like an unsupervised, overly enthusiastic work experience arborist when he accedes to the throne.”

When William takes the throne, he’s expected to go after everything: “Titles, staff, palaces, freebie country estates the size of lesser postcodes.”

And, oh yes, he’s very much expected to go after Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

William is also expected to deal with his cousins, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, daughters of his disgraced uncle, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

All four of William’s aforementioned royal relatives could have their titles stripped, with the prince taking aim at non-working members of the Royal family.

These changes are just a part of the “sweeping reforms” William is seeking when he eventually becomes King of England.

That being said, “eventually” could be a misnomer.

Royal sources are claiming that William is already effectively king.

“William is King in all but name now,” one source told Tom Sykes of The Daily Beast.

William has apparently been garnering quite a bit of power after his father, King Charles III, announced a cancer diagnosis in early 2024.

In fact, William is reportedly one of the driving forces behind stripping Mountbatten-Windsor of his now-former title, the Duke of York.

Royal sources claim that William is already ruling with a much firmer fist than his ailing father.

“Charles is weak. William is anything but weak,” one source said about the different ways the two handle tough situations.

Of note, the biggest physical change that William is seeking to implement could directly impact the iconic Buckingham Palace.

In short, William and his family have made clear that they intend to stay and live in their eight-bedroom mansion in Windsor Great Park. They’re calling it their forever home.

But what of Buckingham? If William goes through with this, the iconic palace would become little more than an event space with some working offices embedded throughout.

From titles to palaces, it’s clear William plans on making some major changes in and to the Royal Family.

