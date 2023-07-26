Share
The Prince and Princess of Wales, left, have been warned that Harry, Duke of Sussex, could be a bad influence on their son, George, who is second in line for the British throne.
The Prince and Princess of Wales, left, have been warned that Harry, Duke of Sussex, could be a bad influence on their son, George, who is second in line for the British throne.

Prince William and Princess Kate Warned to Keep Their Eldest Son Away from Harry, Duke of Sussex

 By Jack Davis  July 26, 2023 at 8:00am
A former biographer of Harry, Duke of Sussex, has some parenting advice for the Prince and Princess of Wales — keep Harry out of the picture.

Angela Levin said that Prince George, the eldest of the three children of William and Kate, should not fall under Harry’s influence according to GB News.

“George doesn’t have a dysfunctional family, unlike William and Harry growing up, so he should fare better,” Levin told OK magazine in comments reproduced by the New York Post.

“Kate and William are there to help him. But he needs to be kept away from Harry’s negative influence,” she said.

In his book “Spare,” Harry mentioned George along with siblings Charlotte and Louis.

“Out of those three children, at least one will end up like me, the spare. And that hurts, that worries me,” he wrote.

King Charles III is believed to be the only royal family member in contact with Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

Royal author Tom Bower said that will make it easy to keep the drama surrounding Harry from infecting George.

“Kate was the peacemaker between the brothers at the late Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral [in 2021], but after the release of Harry’s book and the Sussexes’ documentary, that’s all over. I really don’t think Kate wants to see Harry again,” he said,

“Of course Prince George will be oblivious to all this — Harry will simply be forever marginalized in his memory,” he said.

In succession to the throne, George is second after his father.

Although blazing headlines accompanied Harry and Meghan when they split from the royal family, recently their star has dimmed, as Spotify has canceled a former deal with the couple.

Talk of financial issues has led to speculation that Harry and Meghan might leave California behind to return to royal status.

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams said that would be unlikely, according to the New York Post.

“This would be one of the most bizarre events in royal history if they did return after all the attacks,” Fitzwilliams said. “It would be a humiliation for Meghan and Harry.

“The idea that after everything that has happened that Meghan and Harry could just walk back in is beyond extraordinary.”

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Conversation