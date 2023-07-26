A former biographer of Harry, Duke of Sussex, has some parenting advice for the Prince and Princess of Wales — keep Harry out of the picture.

Angela Levin said that Prince George, the eldest of the three children of William and Kate, should not fall under Harry’s influence according to GB News.

“George doesn’t have a dysfunctional family, unlike William and Harry growing up, so he should fare better,” Levin told OK magazine in comments reproduced by the New York Post.

“Kate and William are there to help him. But he needs to be kept away from Harry’s negative influence,” she said.

A Royal Birthday is coming up!

22 July 2013

Prince George of Wales (George Alexander Louis) is a member of the British Royal Family and a direct heir to the throne.

He is the eldest child of William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales.#HappyBirthdayPrinceGeorge pic.twitter.com/ZjIqUy0tJO — CR (@CarmenInUSA) July 19, 2023

In his book “Spare,” Harry mentioned George along with siblings Charlotte and Louis.

“Out of those three children, at least one will end up like me, the spare. And that hurts, that worries me,” he wrote.

King Charles III is believed to be the only royal family member in contact with Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

Royal author Tom Bower said that will make it easy to keep the drama surrounding Harry from infecting George.

Do you think Kate and William should keep their son away from Harry? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 90% (353 Votes) No: 10% (40 Votes)

“Kate was the peacemaker between the brothers at the late Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral [in 2021], but after the release of Harry’s book and the Sussexes’ documentary, that’s all over. I really don’t think Kate wants to see Harry again,” he said,

“Of course Prince George will be oblivious to all this — Harry will simply be forever marginalized in his memory,” he said.

In succession to the throne, George is second after his father.

DUH. Of course the Cambridges would keep their kids away from dumb prince harry. Who wants their kids exposed to a drug taking thicko who fake served in the military, abused animals, married a hustler. #HarryandMeghanAreAJoke #MeghanMarkIeNoMannersNoClass https://t.co/gWascfVibW — CiciTee (@CiciTee1) July 25, 2023

Although blazing headlines accompanied Harry and Meghan when they split from the royal family, recently their star has dimmed, as Spotify has canceled a former deal with the couple.

Talk of financial issues has led to speculation that Harry and Meghan might leave California behind to return to royal status.

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams said that would be unlikely, according to the New York Post.

“This would be one of the most bizarre events in royal history if they did return after all the attacks,” Fitzwilliams said. “It would be a humiliation for Meghan and Harry.

“The idea that after everything that has happened that Meghan and Harry could just walk back in is beyond extraordinary.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.