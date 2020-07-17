Buckingham Palace has confirmed that Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi officially tied the knot during an intimate ceremony on Friday.

The princess, who is 9th in line to the throne and has a full-time job as vice president of partnerships and strategy for artificial intelligence software firm Afiniti, has been through more changes of plan than many brides could handle.

The couple was excited to share the news of their engagement after dating since 2018. Their families had long been friends, and they were happy to be engaged.

“We are extremely happy to be able to share the news of our recent engagement,” the couple said in a joint statement in September, according to the royal household’s official website.

“We are both so excited to be embarking on this life adventure together and can’t wait to be married. We share so many similar interests and values and we know this will stand us in great stead for the years ahead, full of love and happiness.”

But the adventures ahead were not quite the sort they had anticipated.

Initially, the wedding was scheduled for May 29, 2020, and was to be held at the Chapel Royal at St. James’s Palace, with a reception to follow in the famed Buckingham Palace gardens.

As the coronavirus crisis tightened its hold, restrictions started to pick apart the engaged couple’s plans.

“Princess Beatrice and Mr Mapelli Mozzi are very much looking forward to getting married but are equally aware of the need to avoid undertaking any unnecessary risks in the current circumstances,” a spokesperson told People in March.

“In line with government advice for the U.K. and beyond, the couple are reviewing their arrangements for 29th May.”

“They are particularly conscious of government advice in relation to both the wellbeing of older family members and large gatherings of people. Therefore, the planned reception in the Buckingham Palace Gardens will not take place. The couple will carefully consider government advice before deciding whether a private marriage might take place amongst a small group of family and friends.”

By mid-April, the couple had decided to call off the whole thing, citing more pressing concerns.

“There are no plans to switch venues or hold a bigger wedding,” a representative for the couple told People. “They aren’t even thinking about their wedding at this time. There will come a time to rearrange, but that’s not yet.”

While pretty much all weddings in England were banned by restrictions put in place on March 23, by July 4, parties of up to 30 people were permissible.

Apparently the lovebirds saw their chance, and they went for it.

Buckingham Palace confirmed the marriage, according to the BBC.

Beatrice and Edo, a property developer, did what many couples have resorted to as venues and large parties became pre-COVID luxuries: They had the wedding at Beatrice’s parents’ place.

Of course, Beatrice’s childhood home is a bit roomier and more elevated than most of ours. The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park, where her parents still live, is a popular spot for weddings, so that’s where they decided to exchange their vows.

While the Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York, were all present, Buckingham Palace described the celebration was described as “small.”

“The small ceremony was attended by The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh and close family. The wedding took place in accordance with all relevant Government Guidelines,” the palace said in a statement to People, which reported there were around 20 guests. (The Telegraph confirmed the guest count.)

Now the princess and the property developer are truly husband and wife, and can face the future and all its adventures and uncertainties together as one.

They may not have had the wedding they’d expected, but at least they got the spouse they wanted.

