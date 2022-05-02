Princess Charlotte Turns 7, Celebratory Birthday Photos Feature Family Pet's Debut

While much of royal life is kept under wraps and the family is quite private, Britain’s Prince William and Duchess Catherine have made a tradition of sharing new photos of their children on their kids’ birthdays.

Generally, the photos are taken by the duchess herself and provide a rare glimpse into the children’s lives.

“Seven tomorrow!” the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s account tweeted on Sunday with photos of the birthday girl, Princess Charlotte.

Seven tomorrow! 🎂 📸 The Duchess pic.twitter.com/Jgb8ZpGhLJ — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) May 1, 2022

The photos show the young princess sitting in a patch of bluebonnets, wearing a matching color sweater and holding some of the flowers in her hand.

In one of the photos, she hugs the family dog, a black cocker spaniel named Orla. The pup was gifted to the family in 2020 by James Middleton, who raises the breed, shortly before their beloved spaniel Lupo died.

Born in 2011, Lupo was also one of Middleton’s pups and lived with William and Kate even before they had children.

“They were devastated when Lupo passed away, as any dog owner will understand, but got the new puppy before he died,” a source told the U.K.’s Daily Mail.

“It was hoped that a younger dog would give Lupo some company and give him a little more life and energy.”

The birthday shots of the pup and the princess count as Orla’s first “public” appearance with the family, according to the Daily Mail.

The photos were taken by Kate over the weekend while the family was in Norfolk, England.

“Thank you for all the lovely messages on Princess Charlotte’s seventh birthday!” a follow-up tweet on Monday read.

Baby of the family Prince Louis turned 4 on April 23, a date commemorated with a couple of special snaps of the young boy.

Thank you for all the lovely birthday messages for Prince Louis today! 🎂 📸 The Duchess pic.twitter.com/S5eNuM8bg1 — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) April 23, 2022

The eldest, Prince George, will turn 9 on July 22, and as William told Apple Fitness+ last year, things in the royal household are getting livelier all the time — especially when it comes down to what music gets played, as George and Charlotte often butt heads over the topic.

“And I have to, now, basically prioritize that one day someone does this one, and another day it’s someone else’s turn,” he said in December.

“So George gets his go, then Charlotte gets her go. Such is the clamor for music.

“Charlotte, particularly, is running around the kitchen in her dresses and ballet stuff and everything. She goes completely crazy with Louis following her and trying to do that same thing.”

Despite how poised and polished the royals are at most public appearances, it sounds like their home life with kids is pretty relatable!

