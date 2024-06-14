Princess Kate Gives Mixed Health Update Amid Cancer Battle: 'I'm Not Out of the Woods'

As she treads the cancer treatment labyrinth of hopes and fears, Catherine, Princess of Wales, announced Friday she will make her first public appearance on Saturday since January surgery revealed she had cancer.

In March, the princess ended weeks of speculation about her health by announcing in a video posted to social media platform X that she was being treated for cancer. Since then, she has remained very private.

On Saturday, the Trooping the Color ceremony is held to mark the king’s official birthday.

King Charles, who is also battling cancer, will be there, as will Prince William and Kate’s children, George, 10, Charlotte, 9, and Louis, 6, who have been largely out of the public’s view since their mother’s diagnosis. according to NBC.

Princess Kate WILL return tomorrow for Trooping of the Colour as she releases new picture https://t.co/RQ8wcXiRir pic.twitter.com/DdnWk65vwa — The Sun (@TheSun) June 14, 2024

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said, “His Majesty is delighted that The Princess is able to attend tomorrow’s events, and is much looking forward to all elements of the day.”

Plans call for the family to arrive in a carriage, watch the ceremony, and then appear on the royal balcony for a Royal Air Force flyover.

“We’re all going to cheer on the Royal Family, and nobody’s going to notice Harry and Meghan aren’t on the balcony.” Kinsey Schofield speaks to Kevin O’Sullivan about Harry and Meghan’s declining influence ahead of Trooping the Colour.@TVKev | @kinseyschofield pic.twitter.com/jWHKuNgRz7 — Talk (@TalkTV) June 14, 2024

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, were not invited to the event, according to the New York Post.

Kate’s post said she would make some appearances in the coming weeks, but cautioned that everything depends on her health, noting her treatment will continue for “a few more months.”

I have been blown away by all the kind messages of support and encouragement over the last couple of months. It really has made the world of difference to William and me and has helped us both through some of the harder times. I am making good progress, but as anyone going… pic.twitter.com/J1jTlgwRU8 — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) June 14, 2024

“I have been blown away by all the kind messages of support and encouragement over the last couple of months,” the 42-year-old princess wrote in a post on X. “It really has made the world of difference to William and me and has helped us both through some of the harder times.”

“I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days. On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well,” she wrote.

“On the days I feel well enough, it is a joy to engage with school life, spend personal time on the things that give me energy and positivity, as well as starting to do a little work from home,” she wrote.

Kate said Saturday is the start of a gradual process, if all should go as she hopes, which is not certain.

“I’m looking forward to attending The King’s Birthday Parade this weekend with my family and hope to join a few public engagements over the summer, but equally knowing I am not out of the woods yet,” she wrote.

“I am learning how to be patient, especially with uncertainty. Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body, and allowing myself to take this much needed time to heal. Thank you so much for your continued understanding, and to all of you who have so bravely shared your stories with me,” she wrote.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” Those 12 words have been stuck in my head since I first read them. Former Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn recently made that comment to Floyd Brown, founder of The Western Journal. And if the leftists and the elites get their way, that’s exactly what will happen — no real election, no real choice for the Electoral College, and no real say for the American people. The Western Journal is fighting to keep that from happening, but we can’t do it alone. We work tirelessly to expose the lying leftist media and the corrupt America-hating elites. But Big Tech’s stranglehold is now so tight that without help from you, we will not be able to continue the fight. The 2024 election is literally the most important election for every living American. We have to unite and fight for our country, otherwise we will lose it. And if we lose the America we love in 2024, we’ll lose it for good. Can we count on you to help? With you we will be able to field journalists, do more investigative work, expose more corruption, and get desperately needed trStephen A. Smith Lights Up Analyst Over WNBA Delusion, Caitlin Clark Jealousy - 'Who Talks About the WNBA?!'uth to millions of Americans. We can do this only with your help. Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now. Thank you for reading, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor P.S. Please stand with us today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.