SECTIONS
Lifestyle News
Print

Princess Maria Galitzine Dead at Age 31

By Amanda Thomason
Published May 15, 2020 at 2:02pm
Print

Most of the time when we refer to “the royal family” we mean the likes of Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, Prince William and Kate, or Harry and Meghan.

But they aren’t the only royal family. There are others — even if they aren’t as widely or well known.

Thirty-one-year-old Austrian Princess Maria Petrovna Galitzine, known by her married name Maria Singh, lived in Houston, Texas, and passed away from a cardiac aneurysm just before her 32nd birthday.

Singh was a descendant of the last emperor and empress of Austria, Emperor Karl I and Princess Zita of Bourbon-Parma of the Habsburg dynasty.

TRENDING: COVID Survivor Was Banned from Flying Trump Flag To Thank POTUS, New Tribute Is Much Better

The Houston Chronicle posted her obituary on May 15, confirming her passing over a week prior.

“Our Maria passed away in the Houston morning of Monday, May 4th, 2020, from a sudden cardiac aneurysm,” it reads. “She was born in 1988 to Prince and Princess Piotr Galitzine in the city of Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg.”

“She returned with the family to Russia as a five-year old in 1993, attending the German School of Moscow. Upon graduation she moved to Belgium to attend the CAD school.”

“Afterwards she lived and worked in Brussels, Chicago and Houston, specializing in interior design and furnishing.”

She married chef Rishi Roop Singh of Batanga restaurant in Houston in 2017, and together they had a son, now 2 years old, named Maxim. According to the obituary, he was “the apple of her eye.”

“She was laid to her rest in the Orthodox section of Forest Park Westheimer Cemetery on Friday, May 8th, 2020.”

The Galitzines spent time in Luxembourg and Russia, but are currently stationed in Houston, Texas.

RELATED: Charles the Cheesehead? Turns Out the Prince Even Eats It for Breakfast

Maria’s sister, Princess Tatiana, told Paper City that they “were raised with a sense of duty towards and love for Austria and Russia, even though their families were not always welcomed.”

“At home, my father speaks Russian to us, the girls speak French to each other, and the boys speak German,” she explained.

“In Houston and in America, citizens grow up with the idea that charity is normal. In Moscow, philanthropy is neither taught nor encouraged due to communism.”

Singh is also survived by her sisters Xenia Galitzine de Matta, Tatiana Galitzine Sierra and Alexandra, her brothers Dmitri and Ioann, and her parents, Princess Maria-Anna and Prince Piotr Galitzine.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Amanda Thomason
Contributor
Amanda holds an MA in Rhetoric and TESOL from Cal Poly Pomona. After teaching composition and logic for several years, she's strayed into writing full-time and especially enjoys animal-related topics.
As of January 2019, Amanda has written over 1,000 stories for The Western Journal but doesn't really know how. Graduating from California State Polytechnic University with a MA in Rhetoric/Composition and TESOL, she wrote her thesis about metacognitive development and the skill transfer between reading and writing in freshman students.
She has a slew of interests that keep her busy, including trying out new recipes, enjoying nature, discussing ridiculous topics, reading, drawing, people watching, developing curriculum, and writing bios. Sometimes she has red hair, sometimes she has brown hair, sometimes she's had teal hair.
With a book on productive communication strategies in the works, Amanda is also writing and illustrating some children's books with her husband, Edward.
Location
Austin, Texas
Languages Spoken
English und ein bißchen Deutsch
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Animals, Cooking







'Seinfeld' and 'Star Trek' Actor Richard Herd Has Passed Away
Video: UPS Driver Stops What He's Doing To Fix American Flag Tangled in Wind
Wife Snaps Photos of Husband's Attempts To Make the Bed for First Time in 45 Years
Watch: Woman Rents Cherry Picker To Sing to Seniors for Memorial Day
After Massive Bidding War, 'Some Good News' Sells to ViacomCBS But Krasinski Will No Longer Host
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×