Priscilla Presley Attends Twin Granddaughters' Graduation, But Key Family Member Noticeably Absent

After the settlement of Lisa Marie Presley’s estate dispute, her mother, Priscilla Presley, was spotted attending her granddaughters’ middle school graduation Saturday in Los Angeles, according to reports.

The U.K.’s Daily Mail reported “Priscilla proudly watched Friday’s graduation ceremony but remained separate from the rest of her family and left on her own.”

The twins, Harper and Finley, were seen with their father, Michael Lockwood, on the big day.



The twins, Harper and Finley, were seen with their father, Michael Lockwood, on the big day. Lockwood, the ex-husband of Lisa Marie Presley, was awarded custody in March after previously battling the daughter of the legendary Elvis Presley in courts for years prior to her death.

Noticeably absent from the event was Riley Keough — the twins’ sister.

Keough attended the Dior Cruise 2024 fashion event in Mexico City on Saturday. In an Instagram post, the actress wrote, “Gracias @dior for the most beautiful show in Mexico City.”

Her grandmother commented on the series of images Keough shared on the social media platform. “Absolutely beautiful!” Priscilla wrote with smiley heart emoji.

The two were previously in a court battle that came to a resolution on Tuesday with Priscilla being awarded an undisclosed amount that is said to be in the millions of dollars.

Both parties were reported to be satisfied with the outcome.

Priscilla told People after the announcement, “My family has resolved all confusion as it relates to our plea to the court and request for document interpretation after my daughter Lisa Marie’s untimely passing.”

“Although some media identified such a plea as a lawsuit, I want to make clear that there was never any lawsuit filed against my beloved granddaughter,” she said.

The dispute started over a 2016 amendment to Lisa Marie’s estate removing Priscilla and Barry Siegel, a former business manager of Lisa Marie. Keough and her late brother, Benjamin, were left as the sole heirs.

Priscilla questioned the validity of her daughter’s signature, claiming it was “inconsistent with her usual and customary signature.”

During negotiations before the settlement, Presley wanted a burial spot by her ex-husband at Graceland. TMZ reported it was a “non-starter, and she backed down without much discussion.”

“Although I don’t plan on going anywhere anytime soon. It is my family’s and my wish for me to be laid to rest with my daughter and the love of my life when that time comes,” the 77-year-old told the outlet.

“We appreciate the love from all of the fans.”

