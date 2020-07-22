Priscilla Presley Breaks Silence After Death of 27-Year-Old Grandson

On July 12, Benjamin Keough — grandson of Elvis and Priscilla Presley — died by suicide.

According to TMZ, the 27-year-old passed away in Calabasas after turning a gun on himself. His manner of death was later confirmed by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office.

Lisa Marie Presley, Keough’s mother, was said to be broken as she faced the tragedy.

“She is completely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated but trying to stay strong for her 11 year old twins and her oldest daughter Riley,” her manager, Roger Widynowski, told TMZ.

TRENDING: Maxine Waters Jumps Out of Car To Harass LA Deputies Detaining Man

“She adored that boy. He was the love of her life.”

His death has left his high-profile family in shambles, and as they work through his passing and deal with their grief, they have shared their thoughts and feelings online.

Riley Keough, Benjamin’s sister, felt his absence and let her followers know that her baby brother was gone but very much not forgotten.

“Mornings are the hardest,” Riley shared on Saturday through Instagram. “I forget you’re gone. I can’t cry because of the fear that I will never stop. A pain that’s new to me.

“You. There are no words for you. Angel is the closest I could think of. Pure light. Baby brother. Best friend. Wild man. Intellectual. Witness to my life. Twin soul. Protector. Too sensitive for this harsh world.”

“I can’t believe you’ve left me. Not you sweet Ben Ben. Anyone but you. I guess this is true heartbreak. I hope we meet again.”

Benjamin’s grandmother, Priscilla Presley, also poured her heart out on social media, highlighting not only her own pain but the suffering that each family member is going through.

“These are some of the darkest days of my family’s life,” she shared Wednesday on Facebook. “The shock of losing Ben has been devastating.

RELATED: Dennis Quaid, Lindsay Lohan, Cast of 'Parent Trap' Reunite 22 Years After Film's Release

“Trying to put all the pieces together of all the possible whys has penetrated my soul. Each day I wake up I pray it will get better.

“Then, I think of my daughter and the pain she is going through as she was a doting mother. Ben’s father, Danny, who is completely lost, as Ben was his only son. Riley, so loving and so close to him; Harper and Finley, who absolutely adored Ben. Navarone, who struggles deeply with loss and death.

“Rest In Peace Ben, you were loved.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.