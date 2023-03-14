Priscilla Presley Locked Out of Graceland Mansion After Granddaughter Goes Rogue: Report

A report that Priscilla Presley was locked out of the private area of Graceland is being disputed as the Presley family duels in the aftermath of the death of Lisa Marie Presley.

The latest rift began when RadarOnline proclaimed that Priscilla Presley, who was the wife of Elvis Presley and mother of Lisa Marie Presley’s, was “locked out of Graceland” after contesting her daughter’s will.

The way the report went, so-called insiders told the site Priscilla Presley was banned from Graceland — parts of which are open to the public and parts of which remain private living quarters. The allegation went that Riley Keough, who is Lisa Marie Presley’s daughter, slipped into town to “change the locks on the upstairs doors and archives.”

“So, Priscilla is now locked out — and she’s furious!” the site reported.

But according to the U.K. Daily Mail, that might not be true.

“These reports are entirely untrue. No locks at Graceland have been changed since Lisa Marie’s passing,” a representative of Graceland told the Mail.

Whatever the truth of the battle over the locks, there’s no dispute that there is a war raging over money, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The core of the battle is a 2016 amendment to Lisa Marie Presley’s will that put Riley Keough and her late brother Benjamin Keough in charge of their mother’s trust, replacing Priscilla Presley and Barry Siegel.

The Mail noted that whoever controls Lisa Marie Presley’s estate gets Graceland and 15 percent of Elvis Presley Enterprises,

To add another plot line, Michael Lockwood, who is Lisa Marie Presley’s former partner and the father of their 14-year-old twins, has filed to be appointed guardian of the two girls, according to the LA Times.

Priscilla Presley told the LA Times last month to tune out the drama.

“I loved Elvis very much as he loved me. Lisa is a result of our love. For anyone to think anything differently would be a travesty of the family legacy and would be disrespectful of what Elvis left behind in his life,” Priscilla Presley said in a statement.

“Please allow us the time we need to work together and sort this out. Please ignore ‘the noise.’ As I have always been there for Elvis’ legacy, our family and the fans, I will continue to forge a pathway forward with respect, honesty, dignity, integrity and love,” she said then.

However, other media outlets have painted a picture of a family at odds.

“Lisa didn’t want to have anything to do with her mom. She was basically estranged from Priscilla for the last seven to eight years. They only talked when there was no option,” Page Six reported it was told by a source it did not name.

Meanwhile, ET reported that the time since Lisa Marie Presley’s death has been “a very tense and heartbreaking few weeks for both Riley and Priscilla. Riley has been mourning the loss of her mother and is heartbroken to have to deal with a trust dispute with a family member. Priscilla is adamant that she has a valid case and that she will prevail in court. Riley and Priscilla aren’t communicating at this time, but have been in communication through lawyers,” according to an unnamed source.

The source claimed Riley Keough “is heartbroken that this has turned into a public matter and knows her mother would never want this. Riley is very stressed at the moment and has been trying to keep a positive attitude and outlook ahead of her new series coming out. Her daughter and husband have been keeping her in good spirits.”

