Pristine Justice: Unhinged Lib Logs On, Gets Worst Surprise of Her Life After Calling for Elon's Death

Unhinged liberal women online always seem to have the same crazy look in their eyes. Perhaps someday our descendants will understand and explain the full psychological effect of establishment propaganda in our era.

Until then, we may take comfort in knowing that social media users deranged enough to openly and unambiguously call for a public figure’s assassination will not escape the attention of law enforcement under President Donald Trump.

In an astonishing video that one must see in order to believe, a TikTok user named Sarah C. Roberts twice called for the murder of Elon Musk, owner of the social media platform X and head of Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency, only to discover on Monday that her 59-second video had gone viral and had come to the attention of Ed Martin, U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia.

As of Tuesday morning, a search for Roberts’ account returned a message indicating that TikTok “couldn’t find” it. That, of course, suggests that she might have deleted the account.

Her video went viral on X, however, thanks to Libs of TikTok, an account with more than 4.2 million followers.

The Libs of TikTok post featuring Roberts’ video had more than 12.7 million views as of Tuesday morning.

“I promised myself I would avoid the news,” Roberts said at the beginning of the video.

She broke that promise, however, and the “news” apparently broke her brain.

“But obviously I haven’t,” she continued. “You know my one thought? I mean, I have many thoughts — Elon Musk,” she said, though she did not finish expressing her “thought” verbally. Instead, she made the universally recognized symbol for the slashing of one’s throat.

Had she stopped there, perhaps she could have pled metaphor. After all, professional athletes once used that disgusting throat-slash gesture to celebrate big plays. They looked like crass fools, but no one arrested them.

Roberts, however, left nothing to interpretation.

“Like, we need to X him,” she added. “And by ‘X’ I mean, formally known as assassination.”

Thus, in one crazy-eyed, diabolical moment, Roberts crossed the proverbial Rubicon beyond what any reasonable person could interpret as metaphor. She openly called for Musk’s murder.

Then, while slurring her words, she practically dared federal law enforcement to take action.

“And if someone from the FBI is gonna f***ing show up, I don’t — arrest me,” she said, inexplicably whispering as she broadcast a call for assassination on social media.

“You don’t have enough people to even investigate me at this point,” she added, raising her voice.

Roberts then revealed that she had not filed her taxes in eight years. She reasoned, therefore, that no one would come for her.

Finally, having taunted the FBI, she doubled down on her call for violence.

“So, I’m gonna f***ing say it: Let’s assassinate some motherf***ers,” she concluded.

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that may offend some readers.

TikToker who admits she hasn’t filed taxes in 8 years calls for Elon to be ass*ssinated @fbi pic.twitter.com/AiNC2nkKRF — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 24, 2025

By Monday afternoon, less than three hours after Libs of TikTok shared it, Roberts’ video prompted a response from Martin.

“Duly noted. Thx for letting us know. We’ll put you in the system. Talk soon, M’am,” the attorney posted.

Duly noted. Thx for letting us know. We’ll put you in the system. Talk soon, M’am. #NoOneIsAboveTheLaw https://t.co/zCMohyeHML — U.S. Attorney Ed Martin (@USAEdMartin) February 24, 2025

Some readers might have had the same initial reaction to this story that I did.

In short, before watching the video, I wanted to believe in the innocence of a social media user with no real power, and I wanted to defend her right to free speech, for I have not yet shaken the instinctive revulsion toward federal law enforcement that built up in the pit of my stomach during four years of President Joe Biden’s tyrannical administration. I hoped that she did not actually say what the Libs of TikTok post indicated.

Of course, Roberts’ actual comments erased that hope and left no room for sympathy toward her.

It remains, therefore, to explain those comments and the broader epidemic of unhinged liberal hatred toward Trump and now Musk.

Needless to say, one should tread lightly when playing amateur psychologist. But most of us have seen too many examples of hysterical and hyperbolic liberal women not to wonder about the possible proliferation of Cluster B personality disorders.

On one explanation, however, we need not speculate.

Roberts mentioned the “news.” By her own admission, therefore, propaganda from the establishment media helped turn her into a raving lunatic who advocates murder.

Thus, the lying media’s day of reckoning cannot come swiftly enough.

In the meantime, Roberts’ comments hardly require analysis. After all, she left no room for interpretation when she twice openly and unambiguously called for Musk’s assassination.

That kind of behavior cannot go unpunished, and thanks to Martin we can feel confident that it will not.

