Pritzker Tries to Laugh Off Bill Clinton's Under Oath Statement That Illinois Governor Traveled with Epstein

Illinois’ hyper-progressive governor has been feeling the heat lately — and it’s largely thanks to a fellow Democrat.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker has been getting peppered with questions after former President Bill Clinton’s closed-door deposition regarding the disgraced sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

According to WLS-TV, Clinton was asked about who he may have traveled with on the more than two dozen flights he had taken on Epstein’s plane.

Interestingly, Clinton noted that apart from the usual — staffers, Secret Service agents — Pritzker and his wife also traveled with him.

“On occasion, I had people who had volunteered to help us and wanted to see what we were doing,” Clinton said. “For example, I think it was on one of these trips — I think — that I had my first trip for a man who is now the governor of Illinois, JB Pritzker, and his wife. They gave me — they helped me get started.”

Despite a Clinton representative reframing those remarks (the rep claimed that Clinton was giving examples of people he traveled with to view Clinton Foundation work, not necessarily on Epstein’s plane), the claim obviously set off alarms.

And when Pritzker was given a chance to broach the salacious topic, he appeared to think it was a joking matter.

Take a look at the remarks — and mannerisms — of Pritzker for yourself below:

.@JBPritzker thinks the Epstein allegations are funny. They’re not. These are serious, distrubing allegations – and there’s nothing humorous about them. pic.twitter.com/dtuJ62d1wG — IL Republican Party (@ILGOP) March 3, 2026

“No, I have never, had never met Jeffrey Epstein,” Pritzker said while speaking to the press on Tuesday.

He added, “I was never on Jeffrey Epstein’s plane. I was never on any plane with Jeffrey Epstein or with Ghislaine Maxwell. Never met her.”

(He also took a jab at President Donald Trump.)

The Illinois GOP X account, however, took tremendous umbrage with the smirk plastered on Pritzker’s face as he seemed to laugh off the “serious” allegations presented in Clinton’s since-recanted statements.

“[Pritzker] thinks the Epstein allegations are funny. They’re not. These are serious, [disturbing] allegations — and there’s nothing humorous about them,” the GOP account posted.

WMAQ-TV reported that Pritzker’s name was not in any of the Epstein flight logs that have been unsealed thus far.

The Illinois governor ultimately dismissed Clinton’s remarks as an error.

“President Clinton clearly was mistaken and he corrected the mistake,” Pritzker said.

He also claimed that he had “never even heard of Jeffrey Epstein until the scandal that broke out in 2019.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.