Pro-Abortion Atheist Tries to Use Her Child as a Prop Against Christian Activist, But the Boy Has Other Ideas

One woman tried to push her child into joining her in denouncing anti-abortion advocate T. Russell Hunter, but the boy did not seem ready to jump on board.

Hunter posted a video to the YouTube channel of his organization, Abolitionists Rising, in which he and other activists spoke to attendees of the Oklahoma PrideFest in Oklahoma City.

In one particular exchange, a woman approached Hunter with her son, telling him, “You don’t want to be like this person,” claiming Hunter was telling attendees of the festival that God doesn’t love them.

“When you grow up, you support people and their rights,” she said, directing her son to look at her after putting his face in her hands.

“God will save them,” the boy responded. “Yes, but he’s saying God doesn’t love us,” the woman told the boy before Hunter could respond.

“That’s not true. God does love you,” Hunter told the boy.

“My child does believe in God, but he also believes that everyone should love who they want to love,” the woman told Hunter before proceeding to tell him about her abortion, through which her daughter, the boy’s sister, was killed.

“I don’t think that God doesn’t love us,” Hunter told the woman.

Do you want to see abortion abolished? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 98% (146 Votes) No: 2% (3 Votes)

“Abortion is needed sometimes. Do you want him to be without a parent?” the woman asked.

“Please don’t indoctrinate your child in front of me, it’s unnerving,” Hunter told her as he watched the woman hold her child close and whisper to him.

“Tell him,” the woman said to her son. “God is real!” he told Hunter. “God is real,” Hunter responded in agreement.

Hunter began to pray for the child, seeing his mother was a very troubled woman who was trying to force her beliefs on him.

“Lord God, I pray for this young man. I pray that you protect him. Raise him up. Have him walk in the truth,” Hunter prayed before the woman interrupted, revealing that she does not believe in God, even though her son does.

“I pray that you would not be able to feed his mind or fill it to where he can’t think about these things on his own,” Russell told her.

We should all be praying for this child.

With a godless abortion-supporting mother shoving propaganda in his face, he needs prayer to keep him from succumbing to the evil on display here.

The woman’s plan failed.

It seemed like she was trying to get her son to tell Russell “love is love,” “abortion is healthcare,” or some other leftist catchphrase to show he was taking the medicine.

We should also pray for this woman. In Matthew 5:44, Christ said, “Love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you.” It’s hard to love and pray for someone who supports something so evil as abortion, but it is as Christ tells us.

We should pray for everyone supporting abortion and every life ruined by it.

Finally, we should pray for a complete end to abortion in our country.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.