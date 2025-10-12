Pro-Abortion Group Endorsed California Dem Katie Porter Hours Before Her Meltdowns Went Public - It Aged Like Milk

There are two major problems with far-leftism.

(Well, there are far more than two, but just two that are worth focusing on at the moment.)

The first problem with being a far-leftist is that, by some unwritten code, you must always support other far-leftists. They just naturally flock together like a murder of judgmental, hypocritical crows.

The other problem with being a far-leftist is that, whether you like it or not, you’ll often find yourself supporting the most deplorable and sinister people on the face of this planet.

Case in point, EMILY’s List, a rabidly pro-abortion group that seems to despise unborn children, found itself grappling with both of these problems after it endorsed the most vile woman this side of Hillary Clinton.

Here it is, in all of its glory, and try not to chortle too hard:

Today, we’re proud to endorse Katie Porter for the first woman governor of California! She has spent her career holding the powerful accountable and fighting to lower costs. At a time when Donald Trump and his allies are attacking Californians, she is the leader they need. pic.twitter.com/XyPjnwHzPM — EMILYs List (@emilyslist) October 6, 2025

“Today, we’re proud to endorse Katie Porter for the first woman governor of California!” the group posted to X Monday.

The organization added: “She has spent her career holding the powerful accountable and fighting to lower costs. At a time when Donald Trump and his allies are attacking Californians, she is the leader they need.”

Hold the phone. “She has spent her career holding the powerful accountable?”

Even if you rabidly, foolishly believe that, how can she possibly hold “the powerful accountable” when she herself seems allergic to accountability?

The kicker to this slobbering post from EMILY’s List is that it came just a day before Porter made an absolute fool of herself during an interview segment with KPIX-TV’s Julie Watts.

(The segment was filmed a month ago, but was only released Tuesday.)

In that now-viral clip, Porter drew all sorts of negative headlines after she bristled and threw a temper tantrum over being asked the same questions that other California gubernatorial candidates were asked.

And these weren’t exactly “gotcha” questions (well, apparently, unless you have Porter’s IQ, but I digress):

Katie Porter, the front runner to be the next Governor of California, tries to leave an interview after getting frustrated w/ @juliewattsTV questions pic.twitter.com/mTzZURG86K — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) October 8, 2025

Yes, the same woman whom EMILY’s List described as someone who holds the powerful to account apparently felt the need to tuck her tail between her legs and run away the instant she was lobbed a softball question about how to reach across the aisle.

That’s not leadership. That’s cowardice.

Perhaps the most ludicrous thing about all of this is that Porter has a track record of being a mean bully, abusive to her staff, and filling her 12-year-old daughter’s head with concerns about being raped. In other words, she is as far from leadership material as Kim Jong Un is — just with far worse hair than the North Korean strongman.

If EMILY’s List cared about anything other than murdering babies, perhaps they would’ve realized just what sort of Jezebel they were endorsing.

But hey, Porter is also all for the killing of babies, so of course EMILY’s List flocks to them.

What a joke (both of them).

