Pro-Abortion Group Posts Bail for Woman Who Drowned Baby in Bathtub

A pro-abortion group posted bail for a woman who confessed to murdering her newborn baby.

Annie Anderson is accused of leaving her 24-hour-old infant in a trash can at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport back in October 2005, according to AZ Family.

But a group called Repro Legal Defense Fund recently bailed her out of jail.

The police dubbed the murdered child “baby Skylar” and only recently seem to have cracked the case through genealogy and DNA. Anderson, now 51, has confessed to the crime, telling investigators that she was unaware she was pregnant and gave birth in a hotel bathtub.

Then she drowned the baby and threw her body in the trash can before catching a flight back home to Washington.

A bond receipt indicated that Repro Legal Defense Team, which according to the group’s website “provides financial support for people investigated or fighting charges related to their pregnancy or abortion,” paid for Anderson to leave jail in December.

The group, which claims to value “compassion” and “dignity” and “trust,” invites women to apply for legal funds for their “self-managed abortion, in-clinic abortion, or at-home abortion.”

Russ Richelsoph, a criminal defense attorney, said in commentary to AZ Family that he had never seen “a political group like this post a bond in this kind of case.”

But these abortion zealots are acting completely consistently with their beliefs.

The entire ethos of abortion is self-worship. Rather than serving God and others by raising one’s children and providing love and care for them, even at great personal sacrifice, even unto death, the act of abortion is an act of self-worship, placing one’s own wants, needs, desires, and lusts over the well-being of one’s children.

That is why a group like Repro Legal Defense Team would most certainly bankroll the legal cause of a woman who confessed to gruesomely slaughtering her own child.

To be clear, even though Anderson made a confession to police, she has not yet been convicted of a crime. But these particular abortion activists are perfectly in line with their religion of self-worship at the expense of others.

The report from AZ Family said that the group would have to know Anderson was charged with murder, child abuse, and abandoning a dead body before deciding to fork over hundreds of dollars in bail funds anyway.

#BREAKING: Annie Anderson, who is accused of killing “Baby Skylar” at Sky Harbor Airport, has been released from custody in Maricopa County, MCSO has confirmed. pic.twitter.com/hWq9Ni8rS3 — Dr Jennifer Lincoln (@drjenniferlncln) January 12, 2025

But at the end of the day, is drowning a newborn baby in a bathtub all that different from cutting a preborn baby into ribbons in the womb? If one can affirm the latter, is there really that much stopping one from being consistent and supporting the former, as well?

The baby inside the womb is just as much an image-bearer of the living God as the baby outside the womb. The details of when and how the baby is murdered are at some point incidental.

The terrible murder of baby Skylar, and the abortion group rallying behind the murderer, shows that pro-abortion zealots are acting consistently with their beliefs.

Christians now need to act consistently with theirs and abolish the practice of abortion once and for all.

