Women enter Jackson Women's Health Organization clinic
Pro-Abortion Group Raked Over the Coals for What It Sent Out on Christmas

 By George Upper  December 26, 2022 at 9:49am
Did that relative show up at your family’s Christmas get-together this year? You know the one I mean — the man or woman who doesn’t hang out with other family members much, hold a lot of uninformed opinions he’s nonetheless unafraid to share, is often wrong but never uncertain, and has a complete inability to read the room?

If she wasn’t there, it may be because she was busy working as social media for NARAL, an organization that sometimes appears to be staffed only by such individuals.

NARAL, which used to stand for “National Association for the Repeal of Abortion Laws” but which now goes simply by NARAL most of the time — perhaps to disguise the fact that the group is so terribly, terribly bad at achieving the goal set forth in its original name, praise God — has been pushing for baby murder since early 1969.

They stayed on message this year. You might have seen the group’s completely out-of-touch tweet on Christmas morning, featuring Mariah Carey’s image and a message so bone-headed that it was hard to find a single positive reply to it.

“All I want for Christmas is you … to have the right to abortion care,” the meme accompanying the tweet read.

Wow. So clever. Who said the left can’t meme?

Oh, that’s right: Everyone. Literally everyone says the left can’t meme. Everyone is right, and this is a textbook example.

Are you pro-life?

At any rate, according to Twitter’s new “views” statistic, instituted only a few days ago by the Elon Musk-owned social media giant, the tweet had gotten about 2,000 views per hour since going live at 10:00 on Christmas morning.

About 1 percent of those viewers “liked” the tweet, which would appear to be about on par for the platform, at least according to a Thursday tweet from Musk.

Judging by replies, however, NARAL generated a lot more opposition on Christmas morning than it did support.

Here’s just a sample:

And a couple of my favorites:

Herod, of course, was the Roman-installed king of Israel who, upon learning that the real King of the Jews had been born in Bethlehem but failing to identify Him specifically, had all of the male children aged 2 or younger murdered to protect his hold on power. (You can read the historical account here.) Abortion accomplishes the same thing: ends an innocent life to protect the position — financial, social, or what have you — of the murderer.

But Chad Ragsdale — a professor at Ozark Christian College whom I have never met but whom I suspect I would get along with swimmingly if I ever did — got it just right in his tweet, above. Christ is coming soon to judge the living and the dead: “For we must all appear before the judgment seat of Christ, so that each one may receive what is due for what he has done in the body, whether good or evil.”

That selfish, murderous spirit of Herod is indeed alive and well in 21st century America, but his days are numbered.

Truth and Accuracy

George Upper
Contributing Editor
George Upper is the former Editor-in-Chief of The Western Journal and an occasional co-host of "WJ Live," powered by The Western Journal. He is currently a contributing editor in the areas of faith, politics and culture. A former U.S. Army special operator, teacher and consultant, he is a lifetime member of the NRA and an active volunteer leader in his church. Born in Foxborough, Massachusetts, he has lived most of his life in central North Carolina.
George Upper, is the former editor-in-chief of The Western Journal and is now a contributing editor in the areas of faith, politics and culture. He is a former U.S. Army special operator, teacher, manager and consultant. Born in Massachusetts, he graduated from Foxborough High School before joining the Army and spending most of the next three years at Fort Bragg. He holds bachelor's and master's degrees in English as well as Master's in Business Administration, all from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. He now lives in central North Carolina with his wife and a Maine Coon named Princess Leia, for whose name he is not responsible. He is active in the teaching and security ministries in his church and is a lifetime member of the NRA. In his spare time he shoots, reads a lot of Lawrence Block and John D. MacDonald, and watches Bruce Campbell movies. He is a fan of individual freedom, Tommy Bahama, fine-point G-2 pens and the Oxford comma.
Birthplace
Foxborough, Massachusetts
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Beta Gamma Sigma
Education
B.A., English, UNCG; M.A., English, UNCG; MBA, UNCG
Location
North Carolina
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Business, Leadership and Management, Military, Politics




