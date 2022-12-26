Did that relative show up at your family’s Christmas get-together this year? You know the one I mean — the man or woman who doesn’t hang out with other family members much, hold a lot of uninformed opinions he’s nonetheless unafraid to share, is often wrong but never uncertain, and has a complete inability to read the room?

If she wasn’t there, it may be because she was busy working as social media for NARAL, an organization that sometimes appears to be staffed only by such individuals.

NARAL, which used to stand for “National Association for the Repeal of Abortion Laws” but which now goes simply by NARAL most of the time — perhaps to disguise the fact that the group is so terribly, terribly bad at achieving the goal set forth in its original name, praise God — has been pushing for baby murder since early 1969.

They stayed on message this year. You might have seen the group’s completely out-of-touch tweet on Christmas morning, featuring Mariah Carey’s image and a message so bone-headed that it was hard to find a single positive reply to it.

Merry Christmas! All we want this year is the freedom to decide if, when, and how to start a family. pic.twitter.com/EUDy7tSSC1 — NARAL (@NARAL) December 25, 2022

“All I want for Christmas is you … to have the right to abortion care,” the meme accompanying the tweet read.

Wow. So clever. Who said the left can’t meme?

Oh, that’s right: Everyone. Literally everyone says the left can’t meme. Everyone is right, and this is a textbook example.

At any rate, according to Twitter’s new “views” statistic, instituted only a few days ago by the Elon Musk-owned social media giant, the tweet had gotten about 2,000 views per hour since going live at 10:00 on Christmas morning.

About 1 percent of those viewers “liked” the tweet, which would appear to be about on par for the platform, at least according to a Thursday tweet from Musk.

Tweets are read ~100 times more than they are liked — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 23, 2022

Judging by replies, however, NARAL generated a lot more opposition on Christmas morning than it did support.

Here’s just a sample:

I agree. My wife and I exercised this freedom by using contraceptives until we were ready to have children. — 𝕁𝕠𝕤𝕙𝕦𝕒 𝔼𝕒𝕣𝕝 (@joshuaearl_) December 26, 2022

on the day of Jesus’ birth though? — sister in Christ destanie (@InChrist_sister) December 26, 2022

That right already exists. You decide when and who you want to procreate with. — Agnostic Against Abortion (@AgnosticWOTU) December 26, 2022

And a couple of my favorites:

When you read Matthew 2 and think Herod is the good guy https://t.co/EeCNBqQnD1 — Daniel Darling (@dandarling) December 25, 2022

NARAL would like to remind you this Christmas that the spirit of Herod still lives albeit on borrowed time. https://t.co/VDwvvPqtTx — Chad Ragsdale (@caragsdale) December 25, 2022

Herod, of course, was the Roman-installed king of Israel who, upon learning that the real King of the Jews had been born in Bethlehem but failing to identify Him specifically, had all of the male children aged 2 or younger murdered to protect his hold on power. (You can read the historical account here.) Abortion accomplishes the same thing: ends an innocent life to protect the position — financial, social, or what have you — of the murderer.

But Chad Ragsdale — a professor at Ozark Christian College whom I have never met but whom I suspect I would get along with swimmingly if I ever did — got it just right in his tweet, above. Christ is coming soon to judge the living and the dead: “For we must all appear before the judgment seat of Christ, so that each one may receive what is due for what he has done in the body, whether good or evil.”

That selfish, murderous spirit of Herod is indeed alive and well in 21st century America, but his days are numbered.

