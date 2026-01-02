Pro-Abortion Group Uses Fruit to Practice Methods of Child Sacrifice

Pro-abortion medical students decided to reign in the new year in the most disgusting, vile, and satanic way possible — by filming themselves smiling as they practice child sacrifice on tomatoes.

Medical Students for Choice posted the footage to social media platform TikTok on Tuesday, captioning the event — from Portland, Oregon — “The type of energy we’re bringing into 2026:”

The brief clip shows students practicing abortions as the tomatoes are put where a baby’s head would be.

#medschool #futuredoctor #reproductivehealth #abortionaccess ♬ original sound – 𝒶𝓂𝒶𝒾 🌀☀️ @msfchoice Abortion and family planning training should be a standard part of every medical school curriculum. Across the world, MSFC student leaders are advocating to provide abortion care and create change in the medical field on their campuses. 🩺 With your support, we’re carrying this work forward. A donation to MSFC helps the next generation of providers has the skills and support they need. 💜 Donate now through the 🔗 in our bio, and be part of what comes next! #medstudent

We are staring at the face of evil in this movement.

This is not healthcare.

It is child sacrifice.

Medical Students for Choice had their values posted to their website, which read: “All people should have access to health services that allow them to lead safe, healthy lives including all aspects of sexual and reproductive health consistent with their own personal and cultural values.”

That apparently does not include the children they are murdering; they’ll never get the chance to lead safe and healthy lives.

Our culture is truly in a state of depravity if this is acceptable behavior from medical students.

Many of the participants in this footage are young women.

They have been brainwashed to believe abortion is freeing, just, and righteous.

They actually have convinced themselves to believe they will be helping people in learning to kill children.

Zenit.org reported in 2024 that since Roe v. Wade in 1973, over 65 million babies have been aborted.

This is a shameful evil legacy that this country now bears that continues to get worse with each passing day.

These are sweet, innocent, little children taken before they had a chance.

2 Corinthians 5:10 reads, “For we must all appear before the judgment seat of Christ, so that each of us may receive what is due us for the things done while in the body, whether good or bad.”

As we will all answer for our sins, this immense evil is something these people must answer for when that day arrives.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.