Pro-Abortion Groups Announce Disturbing Plan to Target Churches on Mother's Day

Churches, particularly Catholic ones, might be a battleground Sunday if pro-abortion activists have their way.

The group Ruth Sent Us, which has called for protests on Wednesday at the homes of Supreme Court justices who are considering overturning the Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized abortion, wants to mark Mother’s Day by disrupting Catholic services.

A leaked draft opinion that would allow states to determine policy on abortion has galvanized abortion supporters since Politico published it Monday night.

“Whether you’re a ‘Catholic for Choice’, ex-Catholic, of other or no faith, recognize that six extremist Catholics set out to overturn Roe,” Ruth Sent Us tweeted Tuesday. “Stand at or in a local Catholic Church Sun May 8.”

The accompanying video showed women chanting and marching through a church service dressed as characters from the Hulu drama “The Handmaid’s Tale,” based on the Margaret Atwood novel.

Whether you’re a “Catholic for Choice”, ex-Catholic, of other or no faith, recognize that six extremist Catholics set out to overturn Roe. Stand at or in a local Catholic Church Sun May 8. #WarOnWomen #MothersDayStrike pic.twitter.com/v2vtpd12Gp — Ruth Sent Us 🪧 (@RuthSentUs) May 3, 2022

Meanwhile, an organization called Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights wants its “week of action” to begin at churches on Mother’s Day, according to Fox News.

It is calling for protesters to wear green bandanas, which it described as “the international symbol of abortion rights.”

The leaked draft memo that states the Supreme Court has struck down #RoeVWade is an ATROCITY but It is not yet law & doesn’t have to be, but what they plan to do & will do if WE don’t stop them Rise up! & RAISE HELL!

May 8-14 w. Mass protests Sat. May 14https://t.co/Y0oCPlHcsr — Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights (@riseup4abortion) May 3, 2022

Joshua Mercer, communications director of Catholic Vote, said that “given the recent rash of very real attacks on Catholic statues and churches, it makes sense to be cautious.”

“And this Sunday, keep your eyes open,” he said, according to CNS News. “These are ruthless people, and they’re looking for a confrontation.”

Anarchists in Boulder Colorado attacked a Catholic church on Tuesday night following leak of the SCOTUS abortion decision. Building was covered with paint and anarchist graffiti as well a window cracked.https://t.co/e7CX0gE8nx pic.twitter.com/7oDfMp7pGN — AntifaWatch (@AntifaWatch2) May 5, 2022

The extent to which the leaked draft ruling sparked anti-Catholic sentiment was demonstrated in Boulder, Colorado, where Sacred Heart of Mary Church was vandalized, according to KCNC-TV. It was the second time in the past year the church was targeted, according to Mark Haas, spokesman for the archdiocese.

“Once again a parish community showed up for a morning mass and had to walk in and witness that their parish had been targeted,” he said “I hate to say it. I was not surprised to learn of this, this morning.”

The Catholic Church is opposed to abortion, although many high-profile elected Catholics support it. President Joe Biden’s support for abortion rights — and the opposition to him within the church — has brought a new spotlight on the church’s official pro-life position.

Haas, who said 30 Catholic churches in the area have been vandalized in the past two years, noted that in the Bible, “there are so many stories of the apostles being persecuted for what they believe, and they are actually joyful about it. They are convicted, it won’t stop them.

“We can say the same for our parish. We are very strong in what we believe. We certainly are not going to be intimidated by this.”

Brian Burch, president of Catholic Vote, said in a statement on Thursday that what he called “domestic terrorist threats” deserve a strong federal response.

“In the wake of the shameless leak of a draft opinion of the Supreme Court, pro-abortion groups are now threatening to disrupt Catholic churches and to protest outside the homes of Supreme Court justices this Sunday,” Burch said. “President Biden must immediately and forcibly condemn these domestic terrorist threats.

“Anti-Catholic zealots are plotting to intimidate and harass Catholics across the country, along with justices and their families. This country was built on freedom of speech and freedom of religion. The President of the United States must stand up for both.”

He continued, “These threats follow a record number of attacks on Catholic churches, shrines, and symbols over the past two years. … We call on responsible leaders in Washington to unequivocally condemn these dangerous threats before they lead to violence, or worse.”

Half my parish is armed on any given Sunday so this is a terrible idea. — Dan (@t0themountain) May 4, 2022

Although hate for Catholics seeps from the message posted by Ruth Sent Us, the group was not fully accurate.

Justices Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett are Catholic. Justice Neil Gorsuch, a member of the court’s conservative wing, is Episcopalian.

Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Sonia Sotomayor are also Catholic. Sotomayor is a leader of the court’s liberal wing, while Roberts is loosely affiliated in his votes with the conservatives, but may not be on this vote.

Justices Stephen Breyer and Elena Kagan are Jewish. Incoming Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, who will replace Breyer, is a nondenominational Protestant.

