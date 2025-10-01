Pro-Abortion Groups Panicking as RFK Jr. Hauls Abortion Pills Back Before Reviewers - Could Lead to Serious Restrictions

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced last week that the FDA would conduct a new safety review of commonly used abortion pills.

The announcement sparked immediate outrage from abortion activists, who fear it could lead to restrictions on the most common abortion method in America.

Without the pills, the godless left would have difficulty carrying out the continued genocide of the unborn, and so the reactions have been panicked.

Abortion through a combination of the drugs mifepristone and misoprostol accounts for nearly two-thirds of abortions nationwide, according to the Guttmacher Institute.

Telehealth and shield laws allow these drugs into states where abortion is restricted.

Kiki Freedman, CEO of Hey Jane, the largest telehealth abortion provider in the country, told ABC News that the drug review could ultimately “undermine access to one of the most thoroughly studied and widely used medications in the country.”

Planned Parenthood also sounded the alarm.

Danika Severino Wynn, a vice president at the abortion behemoth, told ABC News, “For 25 years, mifepristone has been used safely and effectively by patients across the country.”

But a study cited by Sen. Josh Hawley, a Republican from Missouri, asserted that nearly 11 percent of women experienced a “serious adverse event” when taking abortion pills, which is far above the 0.5 percent listed by the FDA.

Kennedy called the findings “alarming” and suggested the drug’s label “at the very least” should be changed, per ABC News.

That fact alone, not to mention the mass murder of unborn babies, demolishes the abortion lobby’s narrative of “safe and effective.”

Junk science may cover for abortionists, but the numbers don’t lie.

Kennedy has asked FDA Commissioner Marty Makary to conduct a “complete review” of mifepristone and report his findings.

This could have enormous implications for abortion across the country.

Ironically, any lives saved would be spared by RFK Jr. through President Donald Trump, men who were both previously Democrats.

Conservatives voted for this. We voted for life. We voted for leadership that the Republicans of old could only promise on the campaign trail.

We were told our votes would lead to back-alley abortions and mass deaths of mothers in the streets after Roe v. Wade was overturned.

While mifepristone might ultimately remain on the market, and there’s much more that could be done to limit the flow of abortion pills, we should celebrate for now the possibility of more children surviving. The possibility is thanks to Trump and his administration.

While the White House tries to save lives, every oh-so principled “never-Trump” Christian who sneered at the president owes us an explanation.

Would they really trade away the reversal of Roe just to have a “nicer” president in the White House?

Are human lives less important than playing by the old rules in Washington?

