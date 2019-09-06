SECTIONS
Pro-Abortion Kamala Harris Lectures Trump: 'A Society Is Judged Based on How It Treats Children'

By Cade Almond
Published September 6, 2019
California Sen. Kamala Harris, the self-proclaimed “top-tier candidate” polling in single digits, took a hypocritical swipe at President Donald Trump and his law enforcement agencies via Twitter on Thursday.

The pro-abortion Democratic candidate had the gall to lecture the president on his treatment of children, despite her longstanding opposition to protecting the lives of the most innocent among us.

Harris launched her attack in a re-tweet of a Bloomberg article that criticized the president for his “policy of separating migrant children from their families” that resulted in minors suffering “fear, post-traumatic stress and other mental health problems.”

She captioned the tweet with an ominous warning for the Trump administration, saying it will be judged for how it treats children.

“A society is judged based on how it treats children,” she wrote. “This administration will be judged harshly.”

Apparently Harris failed to see the glaring hypocrisy of her words.

The liberal senator has an atrocious history when it comes treatment of children, actively advocating for their destruction in the womb.

Do you think Harris is a hypocrite?

In the Senate, she voted against the Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act, which would have outlawed abortions performed after 20 weeks of gestation.

She even voted against the Born-Alive Survivors Protection Act.

Her new “Medicare for All” plan includes “comprehensive reproductive health care services” under a list of “medically necessary services.”

You’re right, Sen. Harris.

A society will be judged by how it treated its children — and if the 50 million abortions since Roe v. Wade are any indication, we will be judged very harshly.

Cade Almond
Cade graduated Lyon College with a BA in Political Science in 2019, and has since acted as an assignment editor with The Western Journal. He is a Christian first, conservative second.
