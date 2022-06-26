The Arizona Capitol was the target of a riotous pro-abortion protest on Friday night.

Aggressive protestors attacked the doors of the Capitol, and state lawmakers inside briefly had to halt proceedings and move to a secure location when riot police deployed tear gas against the mob.

Arizona state Senate President Karen Fann described the event as an “insurrection.”

While the rioters were kept outside of the Capitol, they had full access to the Wesley Bolin Memorial Plaza outside the building.

The mob defaced and vandalized several of the memorials to the state’s fallen service members, veterans and police officers in the plaza.

Arizona State Sen. T.J. Shope shared photo imagery of the damage and vandalism following the event.

The Arizona Korean War Veterans Memorial was defaced with the phrase “F*** SCOTUS” in purple graffiti.

Similar graffiti defaced the 158th Regimental Memorial, which commemorates a unit of the Arizona National Guard who fought in World War II known as the Bushmasters.

A monument to Frank Luke, an Arizona World War I veteran and decorated fighter pilot, was also found vandalized.

The Luke memorial was vandalized with the phrases “F** Ducey” in a reference to Arizona’s governor, and “F*** GOP.”

Even a memorial to K-9 police dogs wasn’t left unscathed.

In a news release, the Arizona Department of Public Safety described the event as involving 7,000 to 8,000 demonstrators and resulting in “significant criminal damage” to seven of the numerous monuments and memorials in the plaza.

The Wesley Bolin Memorial Amphitheatre, 158th Regimental Memorial, Arizona Peace Officers Memorial, Korean War Memorial, Arizona Law Enforcement Canine Memorial, Operation Enduring Freedom Memorial, and the Lt. Frank Luke Jr. Memorial were cited.

“The violence of their efforts literally shook the building and terrified citizens and lawmakers who occupied the building,” the news release stated.

The cost of the damages to the monuments hasn’t been determined.

Authorities said there were no arrests following the aggressive protest, according to The Associated Press.

