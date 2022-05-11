Share
News

Pro-Abortion Mob Shows Up for Protest Outside Nancy Pelosi's House

 By Richard Moorhead  May 11, 2022 at 11:59am
Pro-abortion protesters arrived at the home of a high-ranking government official on Tuesday.

But they weren’t targeting a Republican or a Supreme Court justice who appears to support the draft ruling that would overturn Roe v. Wade.

Instead, they were targeting Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.

The activists are demanding that Pelosi take action to halt the potential ruling, accusing the Democratic Party of failing to defend the legal right to abortion.

Protesters on Wednesday carried a sign criticizing Henry Cuellar, a Texas Democrat who has been targeted by progressives for refusing to sign off on full support for unlimited abortion.

The left-wing demonstrators called for “abortion on demand and without apology.”

Ruth Sent Us, a pro-abortion group that advertised protests outside of Supreme Court justices’ homes, promoted the Tuesday protest outside Pelosi’s house on Twitter.

The pro-abortion activists at Pelosi’s mansion in an ultra-affluent neighborhood of San Francisco demanded the powerful Democrat “investigate the corrupt justices” and “save abortion,” according to Fox News.

This isn’t the first time Pelosi’s home has been the target of protests — not by conservatives, but by the left.

Last year, the House speaker’s home was vandalized with a pig’s head and fake blood over Pelosi’s unwillingness to ram through coronavirus stimulus checks, according to KRON-TV.

Protests outside the homes of Supreme Court justices over the weekend drew condemnation from Republicans, although liberals proved less willing to condemn the political harassment.

Pelosi herself had called on the left to pressure the Supreme Court by “weighing in” on the draft ruling in an MSNBC segment last week.

If the Supreme Court were to overturn Roe v. Wade, it wouldn’t ban abortion. Instead, states would be free to craft their own policies on abortion, just as they did before the 1973 court ruling.

Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a conservative journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, service member, and guitar player.




