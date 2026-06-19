Pro Baseball Team Forfeits 'Pride Night' Game After Players Take a Bold Stand

Let’s hope this is the beginning of the end of “pride month.”

The minor league baseball team York Revolution’s roster was unwilling to support sodomy and debauchery Thursday evening, as players would not wear the scheduled “pride night” jerseys.

NBC News reported that fewer than nine players of the 28 were willing to take part.

The team was scheduled to play the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs but ultimately forfeited.

President and General Manager Ben Shipley commented on their decision after a team meeting where they would not be moved.

“I’m disappointed that we’re at this point, and I recognize the players’ plight and their unwillingness to cross their line. I also think tolerance is not acceptance.”

“I was just asking for tolerance from the team, and they were unwilling to navigate that with me.”

Political commentator LibsofTikTok posted about the team’s decisions with a screenshot of the jerseys.

BREAKING: Minor league baseball team ‘York Revolution’ in PA was forced to CANCEL their Pride Night baseball game after players REFUSED to wear the rainbow Pride jerseys. The team’s club is now hosting a separate pride event without any baseball game. Good on the players for… pic.twitter.com/OFXPK8mcA8 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 18, 2026

The team released a statement that reads as follows:

“It is with great disappointment that the York Revolution have issued important changes to our 11th Annual Pride Night on Thursday, June 18th. Most significantly, the scheduled game between York and Southern Maryland will not be played and Pride will still be hosted as a free admission event. Everyone’s tickets for the game on Thursday will be treated as a rainout that can be redeemed for any future game.”

“This decision was not reached lightly. Unfortunately, several of our players have refused to wear the scheduled Pride Night jersey and the club decided that hosting the event is more important than forcing players to wear jerseys they are not comfortable with and playing the game.”

The organization criticized its own players, putting distance between themselves and the roster while also saying they would donate money to the Rainbow Rose Center, an LGBT community group.

“To be clear; this action by the players is completely inconsistent with our vision as the Most Welcoming Place in York. As a small token of our regret for the last-minute change of plans and support for our LGBTQIA+ representing partners we are making a $10,000 donation to the Rainbow Rose Center to support and further their work in making sure the York community is as inclusive as we strive to make WellSpan Park in York, Pennsylvania.”

This heroic action needs to be a true crack in the dam rather than a one-off. Athletes and fans alike are growing tired of activism making its way into sports.

These outings are supposed to be an escape from politics and pressing issues of the day.

The fans do not want to see it, and the teams do not care about it.

These men did not work their entire lives, grind on the field, and spend countless hours training to be puppets for a gay agenda.

The formula for success never changed — work hard and play a great game.

Leave everything else at the door.

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