A professional basketball player who previously blamed a heart issue on the COVID-19 vaccine died of an apparent heart attack this past week, according to reports.

Oscar Cabrera Adames, 28, who played the sport he loved internationally, said he developed myocarditis after receiving two Pfizer shots that were required for him to travel to Europe.

The native of the Dominican Republic posted on Instagram that he had developed the heart condition and was still searching for answers as to what was wrong with him.

Fox News reported Adames died last week at a medical facility in Santo Domingo while a physician checked his heart.

The young man was undergoing a stress test when he died, it said.

Sportskeeda reported Adames had unleashed on the vaccines and those who mandated them.

“I got a damn Myocarditis from taking a f***ing vaccine. (I got 2 doses of Pfizer) And I knew it! Many people warned me,” he wrote on Instagram. “But guess what? It was compulsory or I couldn’t work.”

He added, “I am an international professional athlete and I am playing in Spain. I have no health problem, nothing, not hereditary, no asthma, NOTHING!”

Adames also spoke about a sudden collapse he experienced two years ago and his road to recovery, the report said.

“I suddenly collapsed to the ground in the middle of a match and almost died. I’m still recovering and I’ve had 11 different cardiology tests done and guess? They find nothing,” he wrote online.

Dominican sports commentator Hector Gomez shared the news of Adames’ death in an Instagram post last week.



Sportskeeda reported Adames was playing in the Spanish Amateur Basketball League when he collapsed in 2021 just two weeks after he was considered fully vaccinated.

He played college basketball at Daytona State College in Florida.

Authorities in the Dominican Republic have not said whether an autopsy will be performed.

2) Cabrera blamed the Pfizer vaccines for his sudden heart issues. Here is a translation of his post: “I got a damn Myocarditis from putting a fucking vaccine. (I got 2 doses of Pfizer) And I knew it! Many people warned me. But guess that? It was compulsory or I couldn’t work. I… pic.twitter.com/WAuV59ZMLx — TexasLindsay™ (@TexasLindsay_) June 24, 2023

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, myocarditis has been seen “rarely” in young adult men after they received the COVID-19 vaccines.

The American Heart Association calls myocarditis a “serious though rare condition where inflammation develops in the myocardium, or middle muscular layer of the heart wall.”

The condition can “weaken the heart and its electrical system” resulting in its inability to properly pump blood.

A stress test, such as the one administered on Adames, is used by doctors to evaluate how the heart functions during certain physical activities, per the Mayo Clinic.

