Share
News
Sports

Pro Basketball Player Could Face Firing Squad After Detention Overseas

 By Bryan Chai  May 23, 2025 at 6:31pm
Share

One of the world’s strictest countries when it comes to drug offenses has set its sights on an American professional basketball player.

Jarred Dwayne Shaw — currently playing in the Indonesian professional league for the Tangerang Hawks, according to the Associated Press — was arrested by local authorities on May 7 for allegedly attempting to smuggle illegal drugs into the country.

Shaw, 34, is a Dallas native who played college basketball at Utah State and has been in the Indonesian league since 2022.

An airport tip to the local authorities saying that Shaw had received a suspicious package from Thailand — which has decriminalized marijuana, unlike Indonesia — ultimately led to the arrest.

A raid of Shaw’s apartment uncovered 100 pieces of Delta-9 THC cannabis candies, per WKRC-TV.

That candy allegedly weighed over 30 ounces.

The package had apparently been sent directly to Shaw’s apartment.

Do you want to see stricter drug laws in America?

Of note, Ronald Sipayung, the Soekarno-Hatta Airport police chief, told the AP that Shaw’s case could just be the tip of the iceberg.

“We are still running the investigation to uncover the international drugs network behind this case and to stop its distribution,” Sipayung said.

Various videos have surfaced online of Shaw related to the incident.

One video purports to show Shaw, whose face is blurred, as he yells for “help” while authorities appear to surround him.

Related:
'The Most Embarrassing Sports Clip in History': Angel Reese Goes Viral for All the Wrong Reasons in Blowout Loss

Another video circulating online appears to show Shaw at his arraignment, as well as images of the cannabis candies in question:

Shaw told authorities that he planned on sharing his candy with his teammates. The Hawks reportedly terminated his employment due to a breach of contract.

Perhaps most concerning for Shaw, however, is that Indonesia’s strict anti-drug laws means that the death penalty is on the table for him — including death via firing squad.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech




Pro Basketball Player Could Face Firing Squad After Detention Overseas
White House Turns Press Room Over to Children and the Important Questions Actually Get Asked
'The Lord Is Moving': Former Mocker of Christianity Joe Rogan Is Now Attending a Church
Disney, ABC News Bosses Gave 'The View' Co-Hosts a Trump Directive That They Hate: Report
Pathetic: CNN Rushes to Run Cover for South Africa After Trump Exposes Anti-White Footage
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation