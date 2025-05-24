One of the world’s strictest countries when it comes to drug offenses has set its sights on an American professional basketball player.

Jarred Dwayne Shaw — currently playing in the Indonesian professional league for the Tangerang Hawks, according to the Associated Press — was arrested by local authorities on May 7 for allegedly attempting to smuggle illegal drugs into the country.

Shaw, 34, is a Dallas native who played college basketball at Utah State and has been in the Indonesian league since 2022.

An airport tip to the local authorities saying that Shaw had received a suspicious package from Thailand — which has decriminalized marijuana, unlike Indonesia — ultimately led to the arrest.

A raid of Shaw’s apartment uncovered 100 pieces of Delta-9 THC cannabis candies, per WKRC-TV.

That candy allegedly weighed over 30 ounces.

Jarred Dwayne Shaw, a 34-year-old American basketball player from Dallas, Texas, faces the possibility of a life sentence or the death penalty in Indonesia after authorities discovered 132 cannabis-infused candies in his apartment near Jakarta 🧵 pic.twitter.com/qNBPxX6uMa — Last Prisoner Project (@lastprisonerprj) May 20, 2025

The package had apparently been sent directly to Shaw’s apartment.

Of note, Ronald Sipayung, the Soekarno-Hatta Airport police chief, told the AP that Shaw’s case could just be the tip of the iceberg.

“We are still running the investigation to uncover the international drugs network behind this case and to stop its distribution,” Sipayung said.

Various videos have surfaced online of Shaw related to the incident.

One video purports to show Shaw, whose face is blurred, as he yells for “help” while authorities appear to surround him.

Momen Penangkapan Pebasket AS Jarred Shaw Terkait Ganja di Tangerang Polisi juga mengungkap bahwa ada rencana untuk mengirim permen narkoba dari Thailand itu dalam jumlah besar. Atas perbuatannya, Jarred Shaw dijerat dengan pasal berlapis dan terancam hukuman mati. pic.twitter.com/ZFBVBpLC7I — detikcom (@detikcom) May 15, 2025

Another video circulating online appears to show Shaw at his arraignment, as well as images of the cannabis candies in question:

Atlet basket asal Amerika Serikat (AS) Jarred Dwayne Shaw (34) menyelundupkan narkoba mengandung ganja yang dikemas menyerupai permen. Untuk mengelabui petugas Bea Cukai, Jarred memilih sendiri kemasan narkotika itu seolah seperti kemasan vitamin. ~J #Narkoba #Basket #Atlet… pic.twitter.com/OupyOLyqkG — Kompas.com (@kompascom) May 15, 2025

Shaw told authorities that he planned on sharing his candy with his teammates. The Hawks reportedly terminated his employment due to a breach of contract.

Perhaps most concerning for Shaw, however, is that Indonesia’s strict anti-drug laws means that the death penalty is on the table for him — including death via firing squad.

