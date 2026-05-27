Pro Bowl NFL Running Back Arrested on 5 Charges

An NFL running back who led the league in rushing in 2022 has been arrested on domestic violence charges.

Josh Jacobs of the Green Bay Packers was arrested Tuesday on charges of battery, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, strangulation and suffocation, and intimidation of a victim, the Hobart-Lawrence Police Department said, according to TMZ.

Police said they were dispatched Saturday morning to an alleged disturbance involving Jacobs, but he was not taken into custody until Tuesday.

Jacobs’ attorneys, David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld, said he “vehemently denies the allegations.”

After a complaint on May 23 and a subsequent investigation, Packers RB Josh Jacobs was arrested this morning and booked into Brown County Jail on five charges: battery/domestic abuse, criminal damage to property/domestic abuse, disorderly conduct/domestic abuse, strangulation and… pic.twitter.com/J8AORPMGC6 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 26, 2026

Jacobs had previously been arrested in 2021 on suspicion of DUI.

The NFL’s statement said only, “We are aware of the report and have been in contact with the club.”

Green Bay issued a statement saying the team was “aware of the matter involving Josh Jacobs. As it is an ongoing legal situation, we will withhold further comment,” according to the New York Post.

Already covered this one. The charges against Josh Jacobs are extremely serious and the Packers and the NFL are going to have to respond to this situation very publicly and very quickly. Strangulation and victim intimidation charges demand that kind of accountability at every… — st4 (@stedi4huned) May 26, 2026

Brown County jail records list the strangulation and suffocation charge as a felony, according to ESPN. The other charges are misdemeanors.

Jacobs was held without bond, jail records said.

Police said they responded to a disturbance complaint at 8:37 a.m. Saturday, according to CBS News. Jacobs turned himself in to police on Tuesday.

Jacobs has been with the Packers since 2024, when he signed with the team as a free agent.

Josh Jacobs mug shot revealed after shocking domestic abuse arrest https://t.co/eVOOas8MUC pic.twitter.com/F80lRqNusY — New York Post (@nypost) May 27, 2026

He led the league in rushing in 2022 while with the Las Vegas Raiders.

In 2025, he ran for 929 yards and scored 13 touchdowns.

Jacobs was a first-team All-Pro in 2022 and has made three appearances in the Pro Bowl.

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