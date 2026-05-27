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Josh Jacobs of the Green Bay Packers looks on from the field during an NFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on Jan. 10, 2026, in Chicago, Illinois.
Josh Jacobs of the Green Bay Packers looks on from the field during an NFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on Jan. 10, 2026, in Chicago, Illinois. (Cooper Neill / Getty Images)

Pro Bowl NFL Running Back Arrested on 5 Charges

 By Jack Davis  May 27, 2026 at 6:48am
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An NFL running back who led the league in rushing in 2022 has been arrested on domestic violence charges.

Josh Jacobs of the Green Bay Packers was arrested Tuesday on charges of battery, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, strangulation and suffocation, and intimidation of a victim, the Hobart-Lawrence Police Department said, according to TMZ.

Police said they were dispatched Saturday morning to an alleged disturbance involving Jacobs, but he was not taken into custody until Tuesday.

Jacobs’ attorneys, David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld, said he “vehemently denies the allegations.”

Jacobs had previously been arrested in 2021 on suspicion of DUI.

The NFL’s statement said only, “We are aware of the report and have been in contact with the club.”

Green Bay issued a statement saying the team was “aware of the matter involving Josh Jacobs. As it is an ongoing legal situation, we will withhold further comment,” according to the New York Post.

Brown County jail records list the strangulation and suffocation charge as a felony, according to ESPN. The other charges are misdemeanors.

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Jacobs was held without bond, jail records said.

Police said they responded to a disturbance complaint at 8:37 a.m. Saturday, according to CBS News. Jacobs turned himself in to police on Tuesday.

Jacobs has been with the Packers since 2024, when he signed with the team as a free agent.

He led the league in rushing in 2022 while with the Las Vegas Raiders.

In 2025, he ran for 929 yards and scored 13 touchdowns.

Jacobs was a first-team All-Pro in 2022 and has made three appearances in the Pro Bowl.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




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