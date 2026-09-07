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Jeremy Boreing and guests attend the "The Pendragon Cycle: Rise of the Merlin" cast screening on Dec. 16, 2025, in London, England.
Jeremy Boreing and guests attend the "The Pendragon Cycle: Rise of the Merlin" cast screening on Dec. 16, 2025, in London, England. (Tristan Fewings / Getty Images for Tirian Films)

Pro-Christian Fantasy Series 'The Pendragon Cycle' Beats Out HBO Hit on Streaming Charts

 By Michael Austin  September 7, 2026 at 3:30am
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A new show friendly toward Christianity became the number-one fantasy streaming series in the United States across all platforms.

“The Pendragon Cycle: Rise of the Merlin” — which was created and directed by Daily Wire co-founder Jeremy Boreing — is now beating shows like “House of the Dragon” on HBO Max.

The Daily Mail reported that “The Pendragon Cycle” tracks the rise of Merlin, who would eventually serve as a prophet and mentor to King Arthur, in Sub-Roman Britain.

The show was released in January on DailyWire+, but only gained traction after being released in the United Kingdom in July.

Boreing stepped away from The Daily Wire in March.

“The Pendragon Cycle” also ranks third on Amazon Prime, behind the hit shows “Reacher” and “Dark Matter.”

The Daily Mail reported that the series positively portrays the Christian religion and its emergence in the ancient world.

“We didn’t sand any of it down, and it turns out you don’t have to,” Boreing told the outlet.

“While I’m thrilled by the show’s warm reception here at home, the credit ultimately belongs to a cast and crew for believing these stories still matter, and to the viewers who just proved them right.”

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Boreing told The Daily Mail that the release of “The Pendragon Cycle” marks a longtime dream come true.

“I read Stephen Lawhead’s novels when I was a teenager and have wanted to put them on screen every day since,” Boreing said.

“This is a story about sacrifice, about faith surviving in unwelcoming places, about a king’s duty.”

Boreing also said that while “the numbers are gratifying,” what ultimately matters “is what’s beneath it — that Americans are still hungry for one of our greatest civilizational inheritances.”

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Michael Austin
Managing Editor
Michael wrote for several entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the publication's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, he volunteered for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, Michael went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal as an intern in early 2020.

Shortly thereafter, Michael was hired on as a staff writer/reporter. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the team's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Cultural Politics, Pop Culture, Christian-Conservatism




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