Login
SECTIONS
News
P Share Print

Pro-Cop Demonstrator Shot and Killed at Denver Rally, Police Investigating as a Homicide

×
By Jack Davis
Published October 11, 2020 at 9:08am
P Share Print

Gunfire rang out as protesters raged in Denver on Saturday, leaving one person dead.

The dead man was participating in a pro-police “Patriot Rally,” according to Fox News.

Initial reports suggested the pro-police demonstrator could have been shot by a member of an opposing group, however, police later said that was not so.

“Further investigation has determined the suspect is a private security guard with no affiliation with Antifa,” the Denver Police Department tweeted.

TRENDING: Megyn Kelly Slams Kamala Harris on Debate Behavior: 'Take It Like a Woman'

KUSA-TV of Denver said that the individual taken into custody after the shooting was a security guard employed by the station, which calls itself 9NEWS.

“The private security guard in custody was contracted through Pinkerton by 9NEWS,” the station said.

“It has been the practice of 9NEWS for a number of months to contract private security to accompany staff at protests.”

Are you worried about the rising tide of violence?

A producer for the station was also taken into custody but later released, according to KUSA.

“There was a verbal altercation that transpired. A firearm was discharged,” said Joe Montoya, Denver Police chief of investigations, according to Fox. “An individual was shot and later pronounced deceased. There were two guns recovered at the scene.”

WARNING: The following video and tweet contains images that some viewers may find offensive:

A video from the scene showed a tense moment where anger was running high. In the video below, the actual shooting takes place off screen, but another man is seen cursing loudly before the gun goes off.

RELATED: Poll: Portland Mayor Way Behind Opponent Who Said 'I Am Antifa'

According to the Denver Post. the individual who was shot had sprayed Mace at another man. The man who was sprayed then shot the Mace user.

Two guns and a Mace can were later found at the scene of the shooting, police said.

Police were on the scene to separate rival groups.

“There was a large presence because we had two groups with opposing views, and we know that can always get very tense,” Montoya said, according to Fox.

“There’s always potential for violence, we understand that. We had a large contingent there to try to watch the egress of one group, so that the other group wouldn’t intermingle with them, so that’s the reason for the large presence there.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







Trump Scorches Dems for Destroying Inner Cities: 'Nothing but Calamity, Poverty, and Trouble'
Philly Gov't Will Take Columbus Day Off Despite Vote To Remove Statue of the Explorer
Pro-Cop Demonstrator Shot and Killed at Denver Rally, Police Investigating as a Homicide
New York Cinemas Use Banners, Marquees To Push Gov. Cuomo To Reopen
It's Not Just America: Unfavorable Views of China Skyrocket All Over the World
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×