Hollywood actress Alyssa Milano, who has advocated for defunding police agencies, called the police on a boy who was playing with an airsoft gun near her Ventura County, California, home Sunday morning.

Milano, 47, and her husband Dave Bugliari called 911 on Sunday when they heard what sounded like gunshots outside of their 8,000-square-foot estate north of Los Angeles, the U.K. Daily Mail reported.

A multi-agency response included sheriff’s deputies, a K-9 unit, firefighters and a police helicopter.

Seven cop cars in all showed up.

A neighbor spoke to the Mail and described the chaotic scene:

“We first noticed the helicopter circling overhead very low and knew something was going on, it’s usually such a quiet community,” the neighbor said.

“Then we saw all the police cars parked in front of Alyssa’s home. They had their guns at the ready and seemed very serious.”

First responders, apparently worried for Milano’s safety after she expressed concerns that a stalker might have been after her, stayed for hours.

But the reported shooter was no stalker.

“It turned out it was a neighborhood teen with an air gun shooting at squirrels,” a person in the area told the Mail.

Another neighbor criticized Milano, telling the outlet, “She can tweet [anti-police] things because at the end of the day she lives behind gates in a gated community. She knows the police will come to save her.

“But what about all those people who don’t have that luxury and live in unsafe neighborhoods? She obviously doesn’t care.”

The neighbor added, “She uses her platform in hypocritical ways. Why not send your husband into the yard to find out what is actually going on before you call the police? I would guesstimate the response today from law enforcement cost taxpayers thousands of dollars.”

The teen apparently felt guilty when he realized he was the reason for the massive police response and informed police of his actions.

While it is unknown if any squirrels were harmed, the situation was declared safe for the anti-police starlet.

Twitter users were quick to remind Milano of her duplicitous behavior in calling the police:

From “defund the police” to “defend me, police”https://t.co/2t5ZDawF3Y — Rep. Mark Walker (@RepMarkWalker) September 22, 2020

DAILY MAIL: “Defund the police” activist Alyssa Milano called 911 claiming gunman was on her property, but was teen shooting at squirrels with air gun — Josh Caplan (@joshdcaplan) September 22, 2020

Alyssa Milano should have to pay for expenses associated with this 911 call! ‘Defund the police’ activist Alyssa Milano sparks massive police presence after calling 911 https://t.co/Fv2CpczsI7 — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) September 22, 2020

This hypocrite calls the police,sends in the police airship & many cars. Did she tell these wonderful law enforcement officers that she wants to “DEFUND THE POLICE” to their face? #AlyssaMilano why didn’t you call a social worker or a community peacemaker? https://t.co/1YkimF9smd — Scott Baio (@ScottBaio) September 22, 2020

In July she lobbied her Twitter followers to sign a petition to help dismantle the Los Angeles Police Protective League, which the petition claimed protects “killer cops.”

What is the Los Angeles Police Protective League? @LAPPL is a narrow special interest group that lobbies our politicians to protect the LAPD budget, pension + officers. But electeds need to #ProtectPeopleNotPolice. Sign the #PeoplesBudgetLA petition: https://t.co/d2h2JS6NyU — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) July 6, 2020

“Who are they protecting? It’s not the people of Los Angeles. Learn more about the LAPPL on this page and sign our petition to stop their harmful work, to continue defunding the police and to focus instead on investing in our communities,” the petition supported by Milano reads.

The People’s Budget LA group pushed by Milano seeks to defund 90 percent of the LAPD’s budget, Breitbart reported.

Sunday’s incident is not the first time Milano has been caught being hypocritical this year.

A staunch #MeToo activist, Milano was silent on claims of a former Senate staffer who accused Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden of sexual assault — a claim he denied.

In April, Milano wrote on Twitter that she suddenly believed in the “thorough vetting of accusations” against men.

There is something to the idea that people are going to weaponize #metoo for political gain. Just look at the replies here and look to see who those accounts are supporting in the primary. There always needs to be a thorough vetting of accusations. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) April 6, 2020

The actress was, of course, present at the 2018 confirmation hearing of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, which she opposed after unfounded allegations of sexual improprieties were made against him.

