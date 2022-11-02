Parler Share
New Twitter owner and CEO Elon Musk walks the red carpet at Heidi Klum's 2022 Hallowe'en Party in New York City on Monday.
'Pro-Democracy' Social Media Platform Bans People Who Haven't Even Used It, Including Elon Musk and Donald Trump

 By C. Douglas Golden  November 2, 2022 at 10:32am
For those of you who aren’t up on your etymology, the word “democracy” has its root in the ancient Greek words “demos,” or the people. It’s a lesson that leftist “pro-democracy” social network Tribel might want to take to heart.

Tribel, for the uninitiated, is a woke social media platform founded by one of the individuals behind the obnoxious Occupy Democrats leftist spam-troll outlet. Not only did Omar Rivero, who runs Occupy Democrats, start the network, he’s been using OD’s Twitter account to promote it.

Including the fact that the “pro-democracy” social media outlet had preemptively banned a former president, his son and another titan of industry and tech who thinks speech should be freer than it is.

Because, you know, they’re pro-democracy.

On Thursday, Occupy Democrats tweeted this: “BREAKING: New pro-Democracy Twitter alternative @TribelSocial announces that it has preemptively blocked Donald Trump, @DonaldJTrumpJr, and Kanye West from its social network, citing their ‘spreading of dangerous conspiracies and fake news.’ RT IF YOU SUPPORT TRIBEL’S DECISION!”

According to The Post Millennial, they later announced that Tribel had banned new Twitter owner Elon Musk.

And while other popular political social media accounts weren’t preemptively banned, they didn’t last long.

Libs of TikTok only lasted 20 minutes, with Tribel’s official Twitter account saying its “transphobic posts were quickly suppressed by our system — and then we at @TribelSocial network gave you a swift boot. Take your bigotry back to Trump’s Truth Social or @kanyewest’s Parler.”

Both Rivero and Occupy Democrats have been pushing back against anyone who raises questions about how “pro-democracy” Tribel really is.

Now, of course, this is mostly a stunt on the part of the social media network, if just because I doubt any of the people who are preemptively banned on Tribel would actually join. However, to promote a network as “pro-democracy” and then make it clear that only one side will be able to exercise its rights to free speech seems wildly hypocritical.

This isn’t the first controversy that Tribel has run into, either.

Is Tribel really "pro-democracy"?

Part of the platform’s terms of service forced users to agree to “an unlimited, perpetual, irrevocable, fully-paid, transferable, assignable, sub-licensable, worldwide license to use, reproduce, modify, publish, edit, translate, distribute, commercially exploit, repurpose, perform and display any and all Posted Information, including personal information, survey answers … and all other kinds of information you post to the Website,” according to The Post Millennial.

The network responded that they had taken that language out of the terms of service.

“We removed that part from our terms of service a couple of days ago. We really have no idea why our former lawyer put that in there, and we should have checked his work more carefully,” Tribel said in a tweet.

“We would never ‘sell’ any user posts — whatever that means! We’re political activists.”

Just like they’re “pro-democracy,” right?

Conversation