'Pro-Democracy' Social Media Platform Bans People Who Haven't Even Used It, Including Elon Musk and Donald Trump

For those of you who aren’t up on your etymology, the word “democracy” has its root in the ancient Greek words “demos,” or the people. It’s a lesson that leftist “pro-democracy” social network Tribel might want to take to heart.

Tribel, for the uninitiated, is a woke social media platform founded by one of the individuals behind the obnoxious Occupy Democrats leftist spam-troll outlet. Not only did Omar Rivero, who runs Occupy Democrats, start the network, he’s been using OD’s Twitter account to promote it.

Including the fact that the “pro-democracy” social media outlet had preemptively banned a former president, his son and another titan of industry and tech who thinks speech should be freer than it is.

Because, you know, they’re pro-democracy.

On Thursday, Occupy Democrats tweeted this: “BREAKING: New pro-Democracy Twitter alternative @TribelSocial announces that it has preemptively blocked Donald Trump, @DonaldJTrumpJr, and Kanye West from its social network, citing their ‘spreading of dangerous conspiracies and fake news.’ RT IF YOU SUPPORT TRIBEL’S DECISION!”

BREAKING: New pro-Democracy Twitter alternative @TribelSocial announces that it has preemptively blocked Donald Trump, @DonaldJTrumpJr, and Kanye West from its social network, citing their “spreading of dangerous conspiracies and fake news.” RT IF YOU SUPPORT TRIBEL’S DECISION! — Occupy Democrats (@OccupyDemocrats) October 27, 2022

According to The Post Millennial, they later announced that Tribel had banned new Twitter owner Elon Musk.

BREAKING: Elon Musk tweets a video of him moving in to Twitter headquarters, signaling that his purchase is complete. In retaliation to his plans to invite Trump & his neo-nazis back, millions of angry Twitter users join @TribelSocial, a new pro-democracy Twitter alternative. RT! — Occupy Democrats (@OccupyDemocrats) October 26, 2022

And while other popular political social media accounts weren’t preemptively banned, they didn’t last long.

Let’s see how long my account on Tribel (the new leftie social media site) lasts https://t.co/BHp0KWbG0y pic.twitter.com/UaFJhThtrc — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) October 25, 2022

BREAKING: it appears @tribelsocial suspended my account. I can no longer access it. I’ve tried multiple times to log in. My account lasted less than 20 minutes. I’m being silenced. pic.twitter.com/ktUarP0YPp — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) October 25, 2022

Libs of TikTok only lasted 20 minutes, with Tribel’s official Twitter account saying its “transphobic posts were quickly suppressed by our system — and then we at @TribelSocial network gave you a swift boot. Take your bigotry back to Trump’s Truth Social or @kanyewest’s Parler.”

That was quick. Your transphobic posts were quickly suppressed by our system — and then we at @TribelSocial network gave you a swift boot. Take your bigotry back to Trump’s Truth Social or @kanyewest’s Parler. https://t.co/RahTYpYw6N — TribelSocialNetwork (@TribelSocial) October 25, 2022

BREAKING: New Twitter/Facebook competitor @TribelSocial network quickly bans infamous far-right social media hate group @libsoftiktok after they join and fire off a series of bigoted posts against the LGBTQ+ community. RT TO THANK TRIBEL FOR STANDING WITH THE LGBTQ+ COMMUNITY! — Occupy Democrats (@OccupyDemocrats) October 25, 2022

Both Rivero and Occupy Democrats have been pushing back against anyone who raises questions about how “pro-democracy” Tribel really is.

Trumpers & Elon Muskers are flooding my inbox with racist threats because I’m the Founder of @TribelSocial. Apparently, it’s driving them nuts that I’m a Mexican immigrant who created a fast-growing, pro-democracy Twitter alternative. If you have my back, please RT & join Tribel! — Omar Rivero (@OmarRiverosays) October 28, 2022

BREAKING: Ex-Trump White House Communications Director Alyssa Farah Griffin throws a fit on today’s episode of The View over @TribelSocial “canceling” racists like Trump & Kanye West by banning them from their fast-growing Twitter alternative. RT IF YOU SUPPORT TRIBEL OVER TRUMP! — Occupy Democrats (@OccupyDemocrats) October 28, 2022

Now, of course, this is mostly a stunt on the part of the social media network, if just because I doubt any of the people who are preemptively banned on Tribel would actually join. However, to promote a network as “pro-democracy” and then make it clear that only one side will be able to exercise its rights to free speech seems wildly hypocritical.

This isn’t the first controversy that Tribel has run into, either.

Is Tribel really "pro-democracy"? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 100% (44 Votes)

Part of the platform’s terms of service forced users to agree to “an unlimited, perpetual, irrevocable, fully-paid, transferable, assignable, sub-licensable, worldwide license to use, reproduce, modify, publish, edit, translate, distribute, commercially exploit, repurpose, perform and display any and all Posted Information, including personal information, survey answers … and all other kinds of information you post to the Website,” according to The Post Millennial.

The network responded that they had taken that language out of the terms of service.

Hi! We removed that part from our terms of service a couple of days ago. We really have no idea why our former lawyer put that in there, and we should have checked his work more carefully. We would never “sell” any user posts — whatever that means! We’re political activists.💙 — TribelSocialNetwork (@TribelSocial) October 24, 2022

“We removed that part from our terms of service a couple of days ago. We really have no idea why our former lawyer put that in there, and we should have checked his work more carefully,” Tribel said in a tweet.

“We would never ‘sell’ any user posts — whatever that means! We’re political activists.”

Just like they’re “pro-democracy,” right?

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.