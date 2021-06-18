For weeks now, the left has attempted to bully each and every American citizen into getting a COVID-19 vaccine. Instead of allowing individuals to make their own decisions, woke progressives have tried to force their choices onto others.

The latest attempt to achieve this goal came from the woke NFL. According to the New York Post, the league continued their move to the left by issuing a discriminatory new set of COVID-19 protocols in an apparent attempt to subtly blackmail players into being vaccinated.

NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero tweeted a picture of the protocols on Wednesday. The list shows vaccinated players can enjoy freedoms such as eating in the cafeteria and foregoing daily testing, among other things.

The NFL and NFLPA have agreed to updated COVID-19 protocols for 2021 training camp and preseason, per source. How different will life by for vaccinated and unvaccinated players? From the memo that just went to clubs: pic.twitter.com/8yMPW0JBWZ — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) June 16, 2021

Non-vaccinated individuals, on the other hand, will be forced to wear masks, restrict their travel and continue to “physically distance” themselves from other players.

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley, who has been outspoken in the past about advocating for medical freedom, blasted the new protocols in his own series of tweets.

“This is crazy,” he began. “Did we vote on this? I stay in the hotel. We still have meetings. We will all be together. Vaccinated players can go out the hotel and bring covid back in to where I am. So what does it matter if I stay in the hotel now?”

This is crazy. Did we vote on this? I stay in the hotel. We still have meetings. We will all be together. Vaccinated players can go out the hotel and bring covid back in to where I am. So what does it matter if I stay in the hotel now? 100 percent immune with vaccination? No. https://t.co/g61WM8zAOh — Cole Beasley (@Bease11) June 17, 2021

While it may appear that Beasley is advocating for vaccinated players to be subjected to restrictions, his previous tweets about the issue show this is not the case. Instead, he is saying that both vaccinated players and unvaccinated players should enjoy the same freedoms.

“I don’t have a problem with anybody getting the vaccine,” Beasley tweeted on May 14. “That is YOUR choice. My problem is everyone is ridiculing and bullying people on here into getting one or thinking the same way about it. It’s becoming that way with any issue. This is not ok.”

I don’t have a problem with anybody getting the vaccine. That is YOUR choice. My problem is everyone is ridiculing and bullying people on here into getting one or thinking the same way about it. It’s becoming that way with any issue. This is not ok. — Cole Beasley (@Bease11) May 14, 2021

Beasley is suggesting in these two tweets that it is both unscientific and unethical to give special treatment to certain people based on their choice about the vaccine. On May 13, he pointed out that vaccinated people have no need to worry about other’s decisions after they themselves are protected.

“If you get vaccinated you are good?” he wrote on Twitter. “So if I don’t i shouldn’t pass it on to you regardless, right?”

If you get vaccinated you are good? So if I don’t i shouldn’t pass it on to you regardless, right? — Cole Beasley (@Bease11) May 13, 2021

This is the crux of the entire issue. The left believes they should be allowed to force medical decisions on other people, and they excuse it by claiming it is for the safety of everyone around them.

In reality, vaccinated people are greatly protected from COVID-19, even if they come into contact with someone who has the virus. This means the left’s argument is not based on safety, but rather a need to control everyone.

Fortunately, people like Beasley who want to fight for freedom still exist. In the same Twitter thread from May 14, he said it was important for people to make their own decisions regardless of the current political climate.

“We are becoming divided about everything,” he said. “This is the end of it. I’m done speaking on it. Y’all do what y’all want and I’m gonna do what I want. Do what you think is right personally. Don’t feel like you have to go with the ‘trend.’ Have a mind of your own.”

Not even just race. We are becoming divided about everything. This is the end of it. I’m done speaking on it. Y’all do what y’all want and I’m gonna do what I want. Do what you think is right personally. Don’t feel like you have to go with the “trend”. Have a mind of your own. — Cole Beasley (@Bease11) May 14, 2021

As for the NFL protocols, Pelissero reported the NFL and the NFL Players Association agreed upon them. In his Twitter thread from Thursday, Beasley argued that discriminating against players is hardly the best way to represent their interests.

“The players association is a joke,” he wrote. “Call it something different. It’s not for the players.”

Instead, he said the NFL was simply concerned about their bottom line. He contended they have no problem restricting players’ freedoms as long as it makes them money.

“I understand completely why the NFL is doing this,” he said. “It gives them back the freedom to make the most money as possible again if everyone is vaccinated. But will anyone fight for the players or nah?”

So what are we really talking about? I understand completely why the NFL is doing this. It gives them back the freedom to make the most money as possible again if everyone is vaccinated. But will anyone fight for the players or nah? — Cole Beasley (@Bease11) June 17, 2021

Unfortunately, it appears no one is willing to fight for the players — at least not those who wish to exercise their freedom to refuse the vaccine. That opinion is not allowed by today’s mainstream culture, so the NFL has decided to assist in rooting it out.

The NFL’s new COVID-19 protocols are not based on science nor safety. Research shows both vaccinated and unvaccinated players should be allowed to go out and about as they please.

If a vaccinated player comes into contact with the virus, he is protected. If a non-vaccinated comes into contact with the virus, that is a risk he has chosen to take.

Even if that player contracts the virus, he is not presenting a threat to the other vaccinated players. They are protected, and he has chosen not to be protected, which is his right to do.

By discriminating against unvaccinated players, the NFL is not trying to “protect” others. Instead, they are trying to bully every person under their jurisdiction into believing the same thing they do.

