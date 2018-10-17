Pro-Gillum Group Reportedly Sending ‘Jim Crow’ Texts to Voters

A new report by Steve Stewart of Tallahassee Reports is claiming that a group called Black Voters Matter, a pro-Andrew Gillum group, is sending “race-baiting text messages” to African American’s in the Sunshine State.

Race baiting, as Stewart puts it, is using “statements about race to try to influence the actions or attitudes of a particular group of people.”

Stewart reports that he was able to obtain a text message that is being sent out to “a potential voter” from a Black Voters Matter volunteer.

The text started off by saying, “I’m Laurie P. a volunteer w/ Black Voters Matter.”

The volunteer then asked the recipient of the text if they could have their permission to send them more information about the election.

The text recipient granted them permission, then the volunteer sent them a text back and it read, “This is the most important election in the history of Black communities in FL. We could elect Andrew Gillum for governor, Sean Shaw for Attorney General, and vote yes on 4 to restore the voting rights of millions. We could end Jim Crow FL!”

Stewart included a screenshot of the text within his report.

Jim Crow Laws mandated segregation in the South within public places including schools, transportation, restrooms, restaurants, and even drinking fountains until the 1960s when they were ended with the Civil Rights Act, the Voting Rights Act and the Fair Housing Act.

Stewart reports that the Black Votes Matters group is “focused on supporting black candidates” and is currently “registered as a non-profit with the IRS.”

According to the Black Votes Matter website, the group is about “building power” by increasing voter registration and turnout.

Additionally, the group advocates “for policies that intersect with race, gender, economic and other aspects of equity.”

Gillum is in a heated contest for Florida’s gubernatorial seat against Florida State Rep. Ron DeSantis.

In June, President Donald Trump tweeted his endorsement for DeSantis saying, “Congressman Ron DeSantis, a top student at Yale and Harvard Law School, is running for Governor of the Great State of Florida. Ron is strong on Borders, tough on Crime & big on Cutting Taxes – Loves our Military & our Vets. He will be a Great Governor & has my full Endorsement!”

Congressman Ron DeSantis, a top student at Yale and Harvard Law School, is running for Governor of the Great State of Florida. Ron is strong on Borders, tough on Crime & big on Cutting Taxes – Loves our Military & our Vets. He will be a Great Governor & has my full Endorsement! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 22, 2018

According to RealClearPolitics, Gillum maintains around a 4 point lead ahead of DeSantis.

