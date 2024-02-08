Houthi rebels, who control much of Yemen’s north, have taken their hatred for the United States and Israel beyond rhetoric in recent months, citing their support for the Palestinians.

But according to Yemen expert Helen Lackner, writing in Jacobin, the Houthis’ attacks aimed at Israel and Israeli-connected ships are more than ideology — they are strategy,

The Iran-backed Shiite movement’s official slogan is “Allah is great, death to the U.S., death to Israel, curse the Jews, and victory for Islam.”

After Israel responded to the heinous Hamas massacre of its civilians on Oct. 7 by attacking Gaza, the Houthis saw backing the Islamic terrorist group as an opportunity to boost their credibility and recruitment, according to the Post.

They claim to target Israeli-linked vessels, but the reality is often murkier. Many attacked ships lack any connection to Israel, suggesting a broader anti-Western agenda.

But American progressives are quick to blame the West, using words such as “colonialism” to justify both the attacks on Israel by Hamas and the attacks by Houthis in the Red Sea.

For instance, in December, the Party for Socialism and Liberation excitedly posted a video of a large crowd gathered in New York’s Columbus Circle chanting, “Yemen, Yemen, make us proud. Turn another ship around.”

📣🇾🇪YEMEN, YEMEN MAKE US PROUD! TURN ANOTHER SHIP AROUND! ‼️🇵🇸RIGHT NOW: A large crowd is gathering in NYC’s Columbus Circle to #ShutItDown4Palestine! pic.twitter.com/LU0QIAhxYe — Party for Socialism and Liberation (@pslnational) December 31, 2023

In January, hundreds of protesters stood outside of the city’s Yemen mission to protest the U.S. military response to Houthi attacks in the Red Sea, according to the New York Post.

Protesters carrying signs that read “Hands Off Yemen,” “Long Live Hamas” and “Free Palestine” pushed a Jewish man and tried to burn an Israeli flag.

But those protesters were nowhere to be seen on Tuesday as the French wire service AFP reported that 13 people were sentenced to death in the Houthi-controlled province of Ibb.

That’s the very province from which the radical Islamist group has been launching missiles at commercial vessels in the Red Sea, The Jerusalem Post reported Thursday.

While not everyone who is sentenced is necessarily executed, the Houthis have detained children as young as 13 years old under accusations of “‘indecent acts’ for their alleged homosexual orientation,” according to a U.N. Security Council report last year.

Where is the left’s outrage now?

Where are the human rights protesters on the street?

Should attacks on Yemenis and Palestinians be condoned as retribution for the adults and even children sentenced to death after being accused of homosexuality?

Where are the LGBT groups and the “pride” flags in solidarity with gay Yemenis?

Where are the chants of “Free Yemeni Gays”?

This is a photograph of the Houthis of Yemen taken earlier today, shortly after they had sentenced 13 Gay men to public execution just for being Gay. If their salute looks somewhat familiar that’s deliberate on their part. These people are murderous fascists and must be beaten. pic.twitter.com/Hs7kLVlWQV — Matt Davis 🇬🇧🇮🇱Am Yisrael Chai (@matt_t_davis) February 8, 2024

If the Israeli government decided to execute 13 people because they are gay, the Western media would go berserk. But when Yemen, Gaza or Iran do it, it’s just another Thursday. Nothing to see here. Why this double standard? — Luai Ahmed (@JustLuai) February 8, 2024

The truth is the lifestyles of most of the demonstrators in the West, including the imbibing of alcohol, sexual relationships outside of marriage and standards of modesty, could be grounds for arrest and even death sentences in the countries for which they are rallying.

But as usual, progressives pick winners and losers depending on the agenda of the day.

They championed women’s rights — until the trans-rights movement became popular.

They championed anti-Semitism — until Islamaphobia became the woke buzzword.

And they’ll take to the streets to protect LGBT rights — except when homosexuals are being put to death by radical Muslims.

Then, as Swedish Yemeni reporter Luai Ahmed wrote on X, “It’s just Thursday. Nothing to see here.”

