Pro-Infanticide Governor Ralph Northam Opens State to Foreign Refugees

Gov. Ralph Northam, whose comments in support of after-birth abortion put him in hot water this spring, is now calling for expanded resettlement for foreign refugees in Virginia.

Northam made his comments in a letter to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that was also posted on Northam’s website.

The letter was in response to an executive order issued by President Donald Trump in September.

The order declared that the federal government “should resettle refugees only in those jurisdictions in which both the State and local governments have consented to receive refugees under the Department of State’s Reception and Placement Program.”

State government works with “the Virginia Community Capacity Initiative, which ensures that a community’s elected officials, faith leaders, schools, and other stakeholders are committed to helping refugees build new homes and lives,” wrote Northam, who earlier this year survived a political firestorm after pictures emerged from his medical school yearbook that showed him in blackface.

Northam said Virginia, which now has Democrats in solid control of the state’s legislature, could take more refugees than it currently has.

“In recent years, as the federal government has lowered the number of refugees accepted into the United States, so has Virginia’s refugee number dropped. We have the capacity to accept and help more refugees than we currently have,” he wrote.

Earlier this month, Trump signed an order capping the number of refugees allowed in the country for the coming federal fiscal year at 18,000.

Former President Barack Obama set the limit at 85,000 during his last year in office.

In commenting on the limit, Pompeo said legal immigration lists are impacted by the out-of-control illegal immigration at the southern border.

“[T]he security and humanitarian crisis along our southern border has contributed to a burden on our immigration system that must be alleviated before we can again resettle large numbers of refugees,” Pompeo said, adding that the U.S. currently has more than a million pending cases in which individuals have claimed asylum. “Therefore, prioritizing the cases of those already in our country is simply a matter of common sense.”

Gov. Northam has become known for his support of far-left proposals.

In January, Northam said that in cases where a baby survived a late-term abortion, “The infant would be delivered. The infant would be kept comfortable. The infant would be resuscitated if that’s what the mother and the family desired. And then a discussion would ensue between the physicians and the mother.”

Those comments were widely attacked, including by Republican Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida.

I never thought I would see the day America had government officials who openly support legal infanticide. https://t.co/VzM4FPO7QT — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) January 30, 2019

“I never thought I would see the day America had government officials who openly support legal infanticide,” he tweeted.

