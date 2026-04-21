Pro-Iran Jimmy Kimmel Mocks Peace Talks, Says He's 'More Likely to Believe the Ayatollah' Than Trump

Jimmy Kimmel used his Monday-night monologue to sneer at President Donald Trump’s Iran diplomacy, and in the process said more about himself than he probably intended.

The punchline was naturally not intended to be funny. It was that, in Kimmel’s view, the repressive Iranian regime holds moral superiority over the president of the United States.

Kimmel told his audience, “We are on week eight of Trump’s little excursion into the Middle East,” before mocking the president’s announcement that Iran had agreed to terms and that oil was flowing again via the Strait of Hormuz.

He then delighted in the follow-up message from Tehran, telling viewers, “Then on Saturday, Iran contradicted that moment of triumph, saying the strait was not open for business. It was closed for business, and that they had in no way agreed to hand over their uranium or any of this stuff.”

He added, “The statement was false. This is all very weird, especially for those of us who grew up in the 80s.”

Then came the line that said it all.

Kimmel asked his robotic studio audience of trained seals, “Did you ever imagine you would be more likely to believe the ayatollah than the president of the United States?”

The far-left host kept going, joking that “our whole lives, the Strait of Hormuz has been so wide open, we didn’t even know it existed.”

He added, “We put Trump in charge, and in eight weeks, it’s been blocked more times than Melania’s bedroom door.”

He capped it off with, “Still, with all of this happening, Trump says the war in Iran is going along swimmingly. Yeah, they’re swimming, because no one can move their boats anymore.”

Kimmel smiled that elitist smirk through it all. He then read some of Trump’s recent statements on peace talks and called him a “senile psychopath.”

Classy stuff from this DNC lunatic, as usual.

What is stunning is that Kimmel is 58 years old.

He is old enough to remember what Iran’s regime has done for decades, not just to Americans and American interests, but to women, political dissidents, religious minorities, and anyone else unlucky enough to fall under the boot of its rulers.

And yet there he was, sounding positively thrilled that peace talks had hit turbulence, because Trump might not get to take a victory lap.

Trump Derangement Syndrome is often joked about, but the president has completely broken Kimmel and millions of other people.

That leads to a terrifying question: How do Americans coexist with people inside their own country — millions of them like Kimmel — who support our enemies? This is not sustainable.

Orange man bad is not merely part of the worldview for people like the radical ABC host. Opposing all things Trump is the only worldview.

Everything else is secondary.

Iran hangs gays, brutalizes women, funds terrorism, and menaces the civilized world, but for Kimmel and his crowd, there is a more urgent moral emergency.

That emergency, somehow, is that Trump might possibly be right about something — that the Obama era policy of total appeasement is not a nuclear deterrent.

Then again, if former President Barack Obama had hit Iran the way Trump has the past few weeks, Kimmel and his Hollywood pals would be supporting every strike.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.