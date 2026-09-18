Pro-Israeli radio host Sid Rosenberg, who has been skeptical of Vice President J.D. Vance’s stance on Israel, met with him Thursday and seems to have developed an entirely different view of the 2028 presidential front-runner.

“Just left the Oval Office where I had a chance to spend a little time with the greatest president in our country’s history @realDonaldTrump! That followed a great meeting with the Vice President @JDVance,” he wrote on X.

“I enjoyed my time with the Vice President and it gave us a chance to get to know each other,” he added. “That’s all I’m prepared to share today. I look forward to talking again to the Vice President in the near future. God Bless you all and God Bless America!”

Just left the Oval Office where I had a chance to spend a little time with the greatest president in our country’s history @realDonaldTrump! That followed a great meeting with the Vice President @JDVance. I enjoyed my time with the Vice President and it gave us a chance to get to… — Sid Rosenberg (@sidrosenberg19) September 17, 2026

Rosenberg, who is a host for 77 WABC, is a longtime Trump ally, but has been publicly acrimonious toward Vance over his friendship with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, whose views on Israel and the Middle East have been scrutinized by the right.

Rosenberg spoke with Politico on Wednesday before his meeting with Vance and said he was planning to question the vice president on the issue.

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He also claimed Vance will have to rethink his relationship with Carlson if he wants to become commander in chief in 2028.

“If he really wants to win in ‘28, he has no choice but to, at the very least, distance himself from [Carlson] if not completely disavow him,” Rosenberg declared, adding that he thinks Vance “has pissed off the Jews and many Trump supporters.”

He said such skepticism among the Jewish community is a “a big problem” for Vance, which he hoped to rectify during their face-to-face in the Oval Office.

“I hope I can get some of those commitments,” he said. “Do I think I can get it? I don’t know.”

Ahead of the meeting, a Vance spokesperson said, “The Vice President was unfortunately not able to meet with [Rosenberg] in Las Vegas during the RJC Leadership Summit, and of course wanted to make time to meet with him in Washington.”

Despite calling Vance an “affable” and “smart” person who’s “capable of the job,” Rosenberg told Politico that he’s more inclined to support Secretary of State and Acting National Security Adviser Marco Rubio.

“[Vance’s] not my first choice. I’m a Marco guy,” he said. “If it turns out Marco doesn’t run, and J.D. wins the primary, in the end, if J.D. is the last man standing, I will support him.”

These comments, however, were made before Rosenberg’s White House visit.

He said the closed-door meeting lasted about 30 minutes and opened with Vance immediately addressing Rosenberg’s public comments about him, according to WABC Radio.

Vance reportedly set aside any animus so the two could have a productive dialogue.

Rosenberg said he talked for much of the meeting, while Vance laughed and listened, as the two got to know one another better.

“I leave this meeting today feeling like I can work with this guy,” Rosenberg noted. “We can work with this guy, and he is willing to listen.”

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