Rapper Cardi B, left, took to social media on Monday to bemoan the destruction of her $3,000 at the Super Bowl, because she claims Secret Service ruined them with heightened security due to President Donald Trump's, right, attendance.
Rapper Cardi B, left, took to social media on Monday to bemoan the destruction of her $3,000 at the Super Bowl, because she claims Secret Service ruined them with heightened security due to President Donald Trump's, right, attendance. (Marcus Ingram / Getty Images ; Andrew Harnik / Getty Images)

Pro-Kamala Rapper Cardi B Throws a Tantrum Over Trump's Super Bowl Attendance, Claims He Ruined Her Shoes

 By Michael Schwarz  February 13, 2025 at 10:00am
It looked and sounded like a Saturday Night Live skit, only funny in an unintentional way. In fact, had she intended it as a parody of elitist narcissism, it would have qualified as genius-level comedy.

Alas, she meant every word of it.

In a 99-second clip posted Monday to the social media platform X, vulgar rapper Cardi B, perhaps best remembered as the celebrity who read from a cell phone after a lengthy and awkward pause when her teleprompter crashed during a rally in support of former Vice President Kamala Harris, complained that President Donald Trump’s attendance at Sunday’s Super Bowl caused damage to her $3,000 shoes.

Yes, you read that correctly.

The rapper, born Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar, described intense security from the Secret Service at the Super Bowl.

“The Secret Service was not playin’,” she said in the expletive-filled clip.

As she munched on chips and dip while speaking, thereby showing as much respect to her viewers as one would expect from a narcissist, Cardi B showed off damage to her expensive shoes that allegedly resulted from Secret Service scrutiny.

“Shoes cost me three bands,” she said. “All ’cause of Trump. Now I like him lesser.”

Was it good that Trump attended the Super Bowl?

Then, she made a pathetic plea on behalf of an illegal immigrant in her family.

“Bring my uncle to come back ’cause my uncle got deported,” she said in between chips.

On second thought, this had to be a parody, right?

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that may offend some readers. 

For those who might have missed it, here is a clip of Cardi B’s improvisation after her teleprompter failed her at a rally for Harris late in the 2024 campaign:

Meanwhile, for the 99 percent of readers who have probably never heard Cardi B rap, the following video will provide a sample.

Keep in mind that in 2019 she won a Grammy Award.

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language and sexual images that may offend some readers.

Screwtape, the eponymous demon in author C.S. Lewis’ satirical masterpiece, “The Screwtape Letters,” described hell as “the kingdom of noise.”

That seems an apt description for an industry that produces, promotes, and celebrates whatever Cardi B did in that last clip.

In short, if Democrats believe that their best chance for success consists in trotting out the likes of Cardi B to oppose Trump, then the president and his allies cannot fail.

Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
