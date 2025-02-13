Pro-Kamala Rapper Cardi B Throws a Tantrum Over Trump's Super Bowl Attendance, Claims He Ruined Her Shoes

It looked and sounded like a Saturday Night Live skit, only funny in an unintentional way. In fact, had she intended it as a parody of elitist narcissism, it would have qualified as genius-level comedy.

Alas, she meant every word of it.

In a 99-second clip posted Monday to the social media platform X, vulgar rapper Cardi B, perhaps best remembered as the celebrity who read from a cell phone after a lengthy and awkward pause when her teleprompter crashed during a rally in support of former Vice President Kamala Harris, complained that President Donald Trump’s attendance at Sunday’s Super Bowl caused damage to her $3,000 shoes.

Yes, you read that correctly.

The rapper, born Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar, described intense security from the Secret Service at the Super Bowl.

“The Secret Service was not playin’,” she said in the expletive-filled clip.

As she munched on chips and dip while speaking, thereby showing as much respect to her viewers as one would expect from a narcissist, Cardi B showed off damage to her expensive shoes that allegedly resulted from Secret Service scrutiny.

“Shoes cost me three bands,” she said. “All ’cause of Trump. Now I like him lesser.”

Then, she made a pathetic plea on behalf of an illegal immigrant in her family.

“Bring my uncle to come back ’cause my uncle got deported,” she said in between chips.

On second thought, this had to be a parody, right?

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that may offend some readers.

Cardi B says Trump ruined her $3K Louboutins at the Super Bowl—now he owes her uncle’s return from deportation! 😳😂 She’s mixing politics with fashion drama! 💀🔥

Video credit: Livebitez pic.twitter.com/ovEka3u0Xr — Chasethatclout (@chasethatclout) February 10, 2025

For those who might have missed it, here is a clip of Cardi B’s improvisation after her teleprompter failed her at a rally for Harris late in the 2024 campaign:

🔥🚨BREAKING: Rapper Cardi B’s teleprompter broke when she took the stage at Kamala Harris rally in Wisconsin and Cardi had to wait in front of a live audience for over a minute until a stranger brought her a cell phone with a script. This tells you everything you need to know. pic.twitter.com/kKL7q1lw35 — Dom $Lucre Memecoin (@dom_lucre) November 2, 2024

Meanwhile, for the 99 percent of readers who have probably never heard Cardi B rap, the following video will provide a sample.

Keep in mind that in 2019 she won a Grammy Award.

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language and sexual images that may offend some readers.

Cardi B really managed to diss Nicki Minaj, Akbar V and JT all in one verse and snapped, you could never make me hate her 😂🔥! — “How b*tches mad I’m the #1 pick it’s funny, ya n*gga the one that’s a trade” pic.twitter.com/0jqnumtm9d — Saint (@spin4saint) September 11, 2024

Screwtape, the eponymous demon in author C.S. Lewis’ satirical masterpiece, “The Screwtape Letters,” described hell as “the kingdom of noise.”

That seems an apt description for an industry that produces, promotes, and celebrates whatever Cardi B did in that last clip.

In short, if Democrats believe that their best chance for success consists in trotting out the likes of Cardi B to oppose Trump, then the president and his allies cannot fail.

