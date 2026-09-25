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Macklemore performs at Virgin Media Park on June 5, 2025, in Cork, Ireland.
Macklemore performs at Virgin Media Park on June 5, 2025, in Cork, Ireland. (Debbie Hickey / Getty Images)

Pro-LGBT Rapper Macklemore Announces 'Free Palestine' Tour with No Shows in the Middle East

 By Bryan Chai  September 25, 2026 at 3:30am
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Well, this is certainly one way to be “cancelled.”

Rapper Macklemore — the self-proclaimed victim of censorship — appears to be doing just fine after his recent Ed Sheeran debacle.

For the unaware, Macklemore made headlines when he got himself kicked off of Sheeran’s music tour this month for refusing to back down from his pro-Palestinian activism at the show.

Despite a prior warning, Macklemore continued his antics, leading the stadium venue owners to effectively ban the rapper from Sheeran’s tour.

That, in turn, incensed quite a number of pro-Palestinian activists.

(Including children’s entertainer, Ms. Rachel, who made a racially tinged plea in support of Macklemore, for some reason.)

Well, the other shoe has dropped: Macklemore has officially announced a “Free Palestine Tour” — just don’t expect it to actually happen anywhere near Palestinians in need.

The tour will take place at the tail end of October, and will touch down in Dublin, Paris, and London, with proceeds set to aid “organizations supporting Palestine and the Palestinian movement.”

Critics of Macklemore and his movement pointed out a number of issues they had with this tour.

One of the chief accusations was that Macklemore had effectively plotted to throw the apolitical Sheeran under the bus and had always planned a stunt like this.

Related:
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Users on X, including liberal British commentator Piers Morgan, echoed these “pre-planned” sentiments:

Many of the comments under Macklemore’s X post also pointed out the non-zero chance that whatever aid he raised would, eventually, end up in the coffers of Hamas terrorists:

And those criticisms naturally flowed right into the next most common one: The fact that this pro-Palestinian tour was taking place in Europe because many of Macklemore’s songs would probably be frowned on — at best — by members of Hamas.

As has been covered by all manner of outlets, Macklemore is a vocal and outspoken ally of LGBT causes.

In fact, one of his songs, “Same Love,” is effectively an ode to LGBT causes (though the song does make clear that Macklemore himself is not gay). And as some, though clearly not all, are aware, homosexuality is a sin punishable by death in Muslim cultures.

Ed Sheeran, meanwhile, was also “cancelled” by Macklemore’s allies (for not explicitly saying exactly what they wanted about Gaza), as a number of acts dropped out of the tour. His tour is also still going.

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Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech




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