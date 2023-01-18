On Tuesday, an NHL player decided to skip his team’s “pride” demonstration citing his Christian faith for his refusal to participate. Naturally, the woke left went on the attack, and one sports writer in particular thought he had the best “gotcha” to blast the player. But his reasoning was soon found wanting.

The story began when Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov shocked the ultra-woke NHL when he skipped his team’s warmups because he would not wear the “pride” jersey the team gave players to celebrate its LGBT game.

Provorov said that his Russian Orthodox religion prevents him from supporting the LGBT agenda and that is why he chose not to participate in the warmup session where the jerseys and sticks wrapped in “pride” tape were used to celebrate, the New York Post reported.

After the game, Provorov told reporters why he refused to wear the LGBT jersey, saying, “I respect everybody. I respect everybody’s choices.” He added, “My choice is to stay true to myself and my religion.”

#Flyers Ivan Provorov on his Pride Night pregame boycott :

“My choice is to stay true to myself and my religion.” pic.twitter.com/YSFKvkyEJC — Dan Gelston (@APgelston) January 18, 2023

The team put out a statement, but did not address the player’s actions directly.

“The Philadelphia Flyers organization is committed to inclusivity and is proud to support the local LGBTQ+ community,” the statement said. “Many of our players are active in their support of local LGBTQ+ organizations, and we were proud to host our annual Pride Night again this year. The Flyers will continue to be strong advocates for inclusivity and the LGBTQ+ community,” the Flyers added.

There is word that #Flyers’ Ivan Provorov did not participate in warmups tonight because he declined to wear the team-issued Pride Night jersey, celebrating the LGTBQ+ community. The Flyers offered the following comment. Provorov is expected to be available to media postgame. pic.twitter.com/h3XEcwErph — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) January 18, 2023

After the game, Flyers coach John Tortorella said he respects Provorov and supports his decision.

“With Provy, he’s being true to himself and his religion,” Tortorella told reporters. “This has to do with his belief and his religion. It’s one thing I respect about Provy is he is always true to himself.”

Torts says Provy didn’t take warmups because he was against Pride Night. He didn’t consider benching him. #Flyers pic.twitter.com/UlWUwQkuf9 — Sam Carchidi (@BroadStBull) January 18, 2023

The coach’s support, though, was not enough for individuals to flood social media with attacks on the player. One attack, in particular, was posted by a member of the sports media and NHL senior writer Greg Wyshynski.

With a tweet, Wyshynski blasted Provorov for wearing a jersey that honored the U.S. military while refusing to wear the “pride” jersey.

Of course, Ivan Provorov is more than happy to play pregame dress-up when it does align with his belief system. pic.twitter.com/rOG0uoCsf4 — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) January 18, 2023



Wyshynski thought this was a serious “gotcha” moment against the player.

Wyshynski alerted his Twitter followers that the jersey Provorov wore that honored the U.S. military was auctioned off last year. To Wyshynski, this is apparently some form of hypocrisy.

Twitter users quickly disabused Wyshynski of his presumption of brilliance over his attack on the player.

“Don’t you dare impose your belief system on me (like religion)! NOW… wear this, promote my belief system (even if it goes against your religion) or get cancelled.” — Trey Radel (@treyradel) January 18, 2023

Wait, so Greg, what are you suggesting here?

Support of the US military is a bad thing?

All military supporters are homophobic?

I’m happy to let you explain further, b/c I would hope that my initial reaction is wrong and that this isn’t you sending out a bat signal of sorts. — Anthony SanFilippo (@AntSanPhilly) January 18, 2023

That’s exactly what he said dude He didn’t want to do something that didn’t align with his beliefs I know it’s hard for people without principles to understand but that’s what consistency looks like — Jordan B. Goldstein (@JB_Goldstein) January 18, 2023

My gawd, the horror that someone would *checks notes* support things that align with their belief system — Tripp (@cbomar_3) January 18, 2023

Yes… this is called principle. Screech harder people refuse to wear your cult attire. — JBL 🇺🇸 (@DrPepper_1776) January 18, 2023

Correct, Greg. Hope you can get through this tough time. — Carlos (@txiokatu) January 18, 2023

He’s allowed to have his own beliefs and values. Get over it — Todd Headlee (@ToddHeadleeAZ) January 18, 2023

Wyshynski apparently thinks that Provorov is not “tolerant” enough. But, it seems that the sports writer is incapable of seeing that he is just as intolerant of Provorov’s religion. If you want hypocrisy, Wyshynski exhibits it far more than Provorov.

In the end, Wyshynski ran away with his tail between his legs and posted a message telling one and all that he would not “debate” anyone on his post. Mostly because he is incapable of defending it.

Quick blanket statement to all the homophobes and “what-abouts” in my mentions tonight: 1. I’m 100% not going to debate you on Twitter.

2. I’ve probably already muted you.

3. Don’t take selfies while driving, let alone while wearing those sunglasses. — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) January 18, 2023

What a coward.

