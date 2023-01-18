Parler Share
Pro-LGBT Sports Writer Pulls Up NHL Player's Old Jersey in 'Gotcha' Moment, But It Backfires Badly

 By Warner Todd Huston  January 18, 2023 at 4:02pm
On Tuesday, an NHL player decided to skip his team’s “pride” demonstration citing his Christian faith for his refusal to participate. Naturally, the woke left went on the attack, and one sports writer in particular thought he had the best “gotcha” to blast the player. But his reasoning was soon found wanting.

The story began when Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov shocked the ultra-woke NHL when he skipped his team’s warmups because he would not wear the “pride” jersey the team gave players to celebrate its LGBT game.

Provorov said that his Russian Orthodox religion prevents him from supporting the LGBT agenda and that is why he chose not to participate in the warmup session where the jerseys and sticks wrapped in “pride” tape were used to celebrate, the New York Post reported.

After the game, Provorov told reporters why he refused to wear the LGBT jersey, saying, “I respect everybody. I respect everybody’s choices.” He added, “My choice is to stay true to myself and my religion.”

The team put out a statement, but did not address the player’s actions directly.

“The Philadelphia Flyers organization is committed to inclusivity and is proud to support the local LGBTQ+ community,” the statement said. “Many of our players are active in their support of local LGBTQ+ organizations, and we were proud to host our annual Pride Night again this year. The Flyers will continue to be strong advocates for inclusivity and the LGBTQ+ community,” the Flyers added.

After the game, Flyers coach John Tortorella said he respects Provorov and supports his decision.

“With Provy, he’s being true to himself and his religion,” Tortorella told reporters. “This has to do with his belief and his religion. It’s one thing I respect about Provy is he is always true to himself.”

The coach’s support, though, was not enough for individuals to flood social media with attacks on the player. One attack, in particular, was posted by a member of the sports media and NHL senior writer Greg Wyshynski.

With a tweet, Wyshynski blasted Provorov for wearing a jersey that honored the U.S. military while refusing to wear the “pride” jersey.


Wyshynski thought this was a serious “gotcha” moment against the player.

Wyshynski alerted his Twitter followers that the jersey Provorov wore that honored the U.S. military was auctioned off last year. To Wyshynski, this is apparently some form of hypocrisy.

Twitter users quickly disabused Wyshynski of his presumption of brilliance over his attack on the player.

Wyshynski apparently thinks that Provorov is not “tolerant” enough. But, it seems that the sports writer is incapable of seeing that he is just as intolerant of Provorov’s religion. If you want hypocrisy, Wyshynski exhibits it far more than Provorov.

In the end, Wyshynski ran away with his tail between his legs and posted a message telling one and all that he would not “debate” anyone on his post. Mostly because he is incapable of defending it.

What a coward.

Warner Todd Huston
Contributor, Commentary
Warner Todd Huston has been writing editorials and news since 2001 but started his writing career penning articles about U.S. history back in the early 1990s. Huston has appeared on Fox News, Fox Business Network, CNN and several local Chicago news programs to discuss the issues of the day. Additionally, he is a regular guest on radio programs from coast to coast. Huston has also been a Breitbart News contributor since 2009. Warner works out of the Chicago area, a place he calls a "target-rich environment" for political news.
