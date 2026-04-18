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An abortion clinic stands in the sunlight in Saint Louis, Missouri, on Aug. 3, 2019.
An abortion clinic stands in the sunlight in Saint Louis, Missouri, on Aug. 3, 2019. (Philip Rozenski / Getty Images)

Pro-Life Activist Targeted By Biden Walks Away with Massive Lawsuit Payout

 By Michael Austin  April 18, 2026 at 11:30am
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The pro-life activist and father of seven who was targeted with an FBI raid under the Biden administration won a lawsuit payout of over $1 million, one of the ministries supporting him announced earlier this month.

Mark Houck, who lives near Philadelphia, regularly ministered outside the Planned Parenthood location in the Center City neighborhood, sometimes taking his 12-year-old son to experience the harrowing work of trying to save babies on the brink of murder.

On one occasion in October 2021, a volunteer clinic escort verbally harassed his son with profane language, prompting Houck to shove the man to protect his child.

The Thomas More Society, which represented Houck, noted that the private case against him was dismissed after the clinic escort failed to appear at the hearing.

But almost a year later, in September 2022, over two dozen heavily armed FBI agents raided Houck’s home, shocking his wife and young children.

“The Department of Justice had decided to make an example of Mark, charging him with two felony counts and threatening him with prison time for defending his family and advocating for life,” the Thomas More Society said.

Houck faced 11 years in prison under the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act — also known as the FACE Act — but he was acquitted after his jury trial in January 2023.

Nearly five years after the initial incident, the ministry 40 Days for Life announced in a video that a lawsuit filed against the Department of Justice resulted in the payout of more than $1 million.

40 Days for Life CEO Shawn Carney called the settlement “a huge victory for free speech.”

He also described it as “a huge victory for all Americans who want our right to speak our minds peacefully in a law-abiding way without fear of our own government.”

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“It has been absolutely night and day. Under Biden, at one point, we were getting one to two inquiries from the FBI per week at different 40 Days for Life locations,” Carney added.

The Christian Post noted that the lawsuit settlement comes as the Department of Justice, now under the control of the Trump administration, is preparing to release a report on the weaponization of the FACE Act against anti-abortion activists.

Some Republican lawmakers have called for repealing the FACE Act to avoid future targeting of Christians.

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Michael Austin
Managing Editor
Michael wrote for several entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the publication's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, he volunteered for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, Michael went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal as an intern in early 2020.

Shortly thereafter, Michael was hired on as a staff writer/reporter. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the team's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Cultural Politics, Entertainment News, Christian-Conservatism




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