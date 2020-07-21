SECTIONS
Pro-Life Activist Targets Planned Parenthood Clinic, Paints 'Baby Lives Matter' Mural Right Outside

By C. Douglas Golden
Published July 21, 2020 at 8:09am
Last month, because apparently subtlety isn’t how New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio doth roll, he decreed that a Black Lives Matter mural would be painted in front of Trump Tower in Manhattan.

“The president is a disgrace to the values we cherish in New York City,” de Blasio spokeswoman Julia Arredondo said in a statement, according to the New York Daily News.

“He can’t run or deny the reality we are facing, and any time he wants to set foot in the place he claims is his hometown, he should be reminded Black Lives Matter.”

If you buy this theory — my guess is this’ll only remind Trump that de Blasio is a man who will hijack anything for his own personal aggrandizement, but that’s just me — artist Tayler Hansen managed to hijack it in order to remind Planned Parenthood of something they don’t acknowledge:

Hansen told KUTV he painted the “Baby Lives Matter” mural outside of the Salt Lake City franchise of the McDonald’s of abortion at 1 a.m. on Saturday.

“My name is Tayler Hansen. I’m making this video to raise awareness for one of the most egregious human rights violations that has not been properly addressed,” Hansen said in a Twitter video.

“In 2019, abortion was the leading cause of death worldwide. Almost 43 million children were denied the most basic right of all — life. Which is why I felt incline to demonstrate a true peaceful protest dedicated to those abandoned without a voice.”

Hansen told KUTV the obvious influence was the similar murals dedicated to the Black Lives Matter movement.

“With recent events unfolding, everybody knows about the Black Lives Matter murals unfolding around the nation. I thought I would bring awareness to one of the biggest human rights crises that nobody wants to talk about,” he said.

And he was influenced, like de Blasio, to put it somewhere he thought it would drive home an uncomfortable point.

When Planned Parenthood released its 2018-2019 annual report in January, the group reported performing 345,672 abortions between Oct. 1, 2017 and Sept. 30, 2018.

According to Fox News, that’s a yearly record. So, too, was the amount of taxpayer money the group received for the fiscal year ending in June 2019 — $617 million.

Of course, that number of abortions is a drop in the bucket compared to the 61 million abortions the Guttmacher Institute estimates have been carried out in the United States since Roe v. Wade legalized abortion nationwide in 1973.

Should Roe v. Wade be struck down?

Apparently, Hansen’s point was uncomfortable enough that somebody decided the message needed to go.

Hansen said he used a special kind of paint that would last 10 days at most, given that he didn’t have approval and didn’t want to get in trouble. However, it took less than a day for the mural to be desecrated and partly erased, he later said.

It did, however, attract plenty of attention from conservatives on Twitter:

You’re probably not surprised this is a dangerous thing to say in these times, considering Black Lives Matter and abortion are intersectional third rails. You might be surprised just how dangerous.

Consider what happened when President Donald Trump’s campaign store began selling “Baby Lives Matter” onesies.

You would think that this was an obvious defense of the intrinsic value of unborn life. Max Berger, a former aide to Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s presidential campaign, saw things differently:

Max might want to try the decaf, but according to the U.K. Daily Mail, the basic reaction was similar across leftist Twitter.

My personal favorite comment: “The president who once declared ‘I am the least racist person there is anywhere in the world’ is now selling ‘Baby Lives Matter’ onesies on his campaign website.” If that’s your proof the president’s a racist, get better proof.

Even though Hansen’s mural was removed prematurely, he vows to be back:

As it stands, when it comes to a “peaceful protest dedicated to those abandoned without a voice” — as well as sending a message to the charnel house of “women’s health” — we can’t say Hansen did badly for himself.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal for four years.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal for four years. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture







