Pro-Life and Conservative Women Leaders Push Back on Biden Flip-Flop

Pro-life and conservative female leaders pushed back Friday against former Vice President Joe Biden’s flip-flop on the Hyde Amendment.

The 2020 presidential hopeful reversed his position on the Hyde Amendment on Thursday after facing intense backlash from the Democratic Party and several pro-choice groups.

Biden’s campaign confirmed to NBC on Wednesday that Biden still supported the Hyde Amendment, which bans the use of federal funding for abortions except in cases of rape, incest or if the mother’s life is in danger.

Women from conservative and pro-life groups voiced disappointment with Biden’s quick reversal and suggested that the move may cost the presidential candidate votes.

“After weeks of confusion on where he stands, Joe Biden just endorsed unlimited taxpayer funding of abortion,” GOP Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel tweeted. “Biden should’ve just plagiarized his position from Planned Parenthood’s website from the start like he’s been doing for his other policy positions.”

After weeks of confusion on where he stands, Joe Biden just endorsed unlimited taxpayer funding of abortion. Biden should’ve just plagiarized his position from Planned Parenthood’s website from the start like he’s been doing for his other policy positions. — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) June 7, 2019

Jeanne Mancini, president of the March for Life, added in a tweet: “Biden’s flip-flop on taxpayer funded abortion puts base politics over unborn children.”

Biden’s flip-flop on taxpayer funded abortion puts base politics over unborn children. https://t.co/LwIiuXUHaq — Jeanne F. Mancini (@jeannemfl) June 7, 2019

Meanwhile, the March for Life shared a tweet mocking Biden’s flip-flopping on abortion stances over the past forty years.

The tweet pointed out that in the 1980s, Biden claimed to be pro-life but became progressively pro-choice until the present day.

Evolution of @JoeBiden 1980’s Joe Biden: I’m pro-life.1988-2000’s: Abortion is ok taxpayers shouldn’t pay for it.June 3, 2019: taxpayers should payJune 5, 2019: taxpayers shouldn’t payJune 7, 2019: oh wait, I meant taxpayers SHOULD pay for abortionshttps://t.co/nunl6vNnC6 — March for Life Action (@MFLAction) June 7, 2019

“Joe Biden’s support for taxpayer funding of abortion after decades of opposition is just the latest example of Democratic extremism on abortion,” Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of the Susan B. Anthony List, said in a statement.

“While Joe Biden may be taking a political expedient position in the Democratic primary as candidates race to the left on abortion, he will pay the price in the general election,” Dannenfelser added.

“Joe Biden is supposed to be the one candidate who can win back working class Democrats who backed Trump — this will prove to be a fatal move should he be the nominee.”

Live Action founder and president Lila Rose also voiced her disappointment in the presidential candidate.

“Joe Biden officially joins every other Democrat presidential candidate in supporting the following,” Rose tweeted. “- Abortions sold through all nine months, on babies 8, 9 lbs, old enough to survive outside the womb – Abortions for any reason – Taxpayers must fund abortion.”

Joe Biden officially joins every other Democrat presidential candidate in supporting the following: -Abortions sold through all nine months, on babies 8, 9 lbs, old enough to survive outside the womb-Abortions for any reason-Taxpayers must fund abortionhttps://t.co/qY1v3vrQ4m — Lila Rose (@LilaGraceRose) June 7, 2019

Biden’s reversal on Hyde is only just the beginning of the “Candidate Biden vs Senator Biden abortion debate,” Maureen Malloy Ferguson, a senior fellow at The Catholic Association, said in a statement to The Daily Caller News Foundation.

“Does he stand by his senate vote to ban late-term partial birth abortions, given his party’s efforts in New York, Illinois, and Virginia to allow abortion until birth?” Ferguson asked.

“Next he will need to reconcile his criticism of states that have passed laws protecting unborn children, with his yes vote on the partial-birth abortion ban.”

“It is sad to watch Joe Biden, who dared express a scintilla of conscience on the issue, utterly cave in to this demand,” Ferguson added.

