Pro-Life Fashion Designer Delivers Bold Response to '1973' Pro-Abortion Necklaces

Fashion designer Carla D’Addesi is on a mission to defend the unborn, with her Culture of Life 1972 (COL1972) fashion brand serving as a “movement that protects and values human life.”

The designer recently told “Politely Rude” podcast host Abby Johnson that her business was “birthed out of necessity” after she and her daughters discovered that a number of popular fashion brands contribute to pro-abortion organizations — something that left them dismayed.

“We discovered that there were over 70 brands that gave back to a culture of death,” D’Addesi said, noting that COL1972 is a powerful alternative that aims to support Christian organizations and efforts.

Listen to D’Addesi explain her fashion brand, as well as her popular 1972-themed necklace:

TRENDING: Where the Heck Is Biden? Reporter Corners Psaki with Very First Question of Presser

And, according to D’Addesi, COL1972 — which sells everything from clothing to jewelry — is “the only trademarked fashion brand that supports a culture of life.”

“We’re a fashion brand with a big, big ministry,” D’Addesi added.

One of the company’s products is a necklace that bears the number “1972” on it.

On the surface, this year might seem benign or mysterious, but it was chosen with intention, as it was the final year before the U.S. Supreme Court legalized abortion across the United States.

Would you support businesses like D'Addesi's? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

D’Addesi explained that her 1972-inspired jewelry is a direct reaction to a 1973-themed necklace famously worn by some celebrities in recent years to commemorate the contentious Roe vs. Wade abortion decision.

“They’re hanging this tombstone of 60 million children around their necks [who] never had the right to life,” D’Addesi told Johnson, going on to explain why she launched the 1972 alternative.

“We want to say we are using this year … to celebrate the last year that we enjoyed a culture of life in the United States of America.”

D’Addesi said she wants the necklaces to honor the more than 60 million unborn babies who have died as a result of abortion.

RELATED: 'Everyone Said We Should Get an Abortion. I'm Really Glad I Didn't Listen'

The designer also discussed the importance of Christians standing up for the unborn and challenged those who are not actively speaking out on behalf of life.

“If we claim that we are a culture that really cares about life, it needs to start in the womb,” she said. “Period. End of story.”

Find out more about D’Addesi’s fashion brand here, and for more conversations like this, subscribe to the “Politely Rude With Abby Johnson” podcast.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.