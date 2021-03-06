Login
SECTIONS
Lifestyle
Mewe Share P Share

Pro-Life Fashion Designer Delivers Bold Response to '1973' Pro-Abortion Necklaces

By Billy Hallowell
Published March 6, 2021 at 3:23pm
Mewe Share P Share

Fashion designer Carla D’Addesi is on a mission to defend the unborn, with her Culture of Life 1972 (COL1972) fashion brand serving as a “movement that protects and values human life.”

The designer recently told “Politely Rude” podcast host Abby Johnson that her business was “birthed out of necessity” after she and her daughters discovered that a number of popular fashion brands contribute to pro-abortion organizations — something that left them dismayed.

“We discovered that there were over 70 brands that gave back to a culture of death,” D’Addesi said, noting that COL1972 is a powerful alternative that aims to support Christian organizations and efforts.

Listen to D’Addesi explain her fashion brand, as well as her popular 1972-themed necklace:

TRENDING: Where the Heck Is Biden? Reporter Corners Psaki with Very First Question of Presser

And, according to D’Addesi, COL1972 — which sells everything from clothing to jewelry — is “the only trademarked fashion brand that supports a culture of life.”

“We’re a fashion brand with a big, big ministry,” D’Addesi added.

One of the company’s products is a necklace that bears the number “1972” on it.

On the surface, this year might seem benign or mysterious, but it was chosen with intention, as it was the final year before the U.S. Supreme Court legalized abortion across the United States.

Would you support businesses like D'Addesi's?

D’Addesi explained that her 1972-inspired jewelry is a direct reaction to a 1973-themed necklace famously worn by some celebrities in recent years to commemorate the contentious Roe vs. Wade abortion decision.

“They’re hanging this tombstone of 60 million children around their necks [who] never had the right to life,” D’Addesi told Johnson, going on to explain why she launched the 1972 alternative.

“We want to say we are using this year … to celebrate the last year that we enjoyed a culture of life in the United States of America.”

D’Addesi said she wants the necklaces to honor the more than 60 million unborn babies who have died as a result of abortion.

RELATED: 'Everyone Said We Should Get an Abortion. I'm Really Glad I Didn't Listen'

The designer also discussed the importance of Christians standing up for the unborn and challenged those who are not actively speaking out on behalf of life.

“If we claim that we are a culture that really cares about life, it needs to start in the womb,” she said. “Period. End of story.”

Find out more about D’Addesi’s fashion brand here, and for more conversations like this, subscribe to the “Politely Rude With Abby Johnson” podcast.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Mewe Share P Share
Billy Hallowell
Billy Hallowell is the director of communications and content for PureFlix.com. Hallowell has worked as a journalist and commentator for more than 15 years. He has been featured in political and cultural books, textbooks, articles and on radio and TV shows that focus on faith, culture, politics and current events.
Billy Hallowell is the director of communications and content for PureFlix.com. Hallowell has worked as a journalist and commentator for more than 15 years. He has been featured in political and cultural books, textbooks, articles and on radio and TV shows that focus on faith, culture, politics and current events.







Pro-Life Fashion Designer Delivers Bold Response to '1973' Pro-Abortion Necklaces
Ex-Porn Star Finds Jesus While Hiding in Hotel After Boyfriend's Murder
Ken Ham Pushes Back on Atheists' Belief That Noah's Ark Wasn't Real
Bob Goff: There Are 3 Things We Must Do to Find True Joy
Singer Reveals Truth All Christians Need To Hear: People Are Believing 'They Can Reach Heaven without Jesus' Help'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×