Pro-Life Father Running for Congress After Biden DOJ Tried to Lock Him Up for 11 Years

 By Jack Davis  August 7, 2023 at 7:44am
A man who knows the price of standing up for what he believes wants to bring those beliefs to Congress.

Mark Houck, who was arrested by the FBI after an incident outside of an abortion clinic but later cleared of federal charges by a jury, is running for Pennsylvania’s 1st Congressional District

“I have seen first-hand what an out-of-control government can do to its citizens,” Houck said on his campaign website. “I will fight to protect all people and their rights under God & our Constitution. My platform is based on common sense.”



The site quoted the Book of Esther: “For if you remain silent at this time, relief and deliverance … will arise from another place, but you and your father’s family will perish. And who knows but that you have come to your … position for such a time as this?”

Houck explained his staunchly pro-life views on the site, writing, “I believe as we look at the vastness of the universe & try to find life, we must also recognize how rare life is in the universe & therefore we must defend all human life at all stages of development.”

In January, Houck was acquitted of violating the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act, according to the Catholic News Agency.

Should more everyday Americans run for Congress?

The case involved Houck shoving an abortion clinic worker.

Houck never denied the incident, but he said the act was in response to the abortion provider coming too close to his 12-year-old son.



Houck had been facing a possible 11 years in prison, according to Just the News.

“We took on Goliath — the full might of the United States government — and won,” said Peter Breen, Houck’s attorney, after the acquittal, according to the Daily Signal.

“The jury saw through and rejected the prosecution’s discriminatory case, which was harassment from day one. This is a win for Mark and the entire pro-life movement. The Biden Department of Justice’s intimidation against pro-life people and people of faith has been put in its place,” he said.

Houck will be challenging incumbent Republican Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick.

Houck said if he makes it to Congress, he wants to serve on the Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government,

“I’d like to get on that committee, and I’d like to be the face that the Democratic Party cannot ignore and the story that cannot be ignored,” Houck said, according to the Catholic News Agency.

“My presence in D.C. will maintain that story, and they can’t run from it.”

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




