Pro-Life Film Comes at Just the Right Time, ‘Unplanned’ To Hit the Big Screen Soon

The movie makers of the abortion film “Unplanned” published the film’s trailer Thursday, and the preview portrays abortion in a light that could make advocates reconsider their support for abortion.

The film tells the true story of former Planned Parenthood clinic director Abby Johnson who left the organization after she discovered the extent of its abortive work. Johnson was Planned Parenthood’s youngest director of a clinic in the nation and worked at the abortion provider for eight years before leaving the group.

“No one will be able to walk away after seeing this movie and say ‘I didn’t know,’” she said Thursday in a statement.

Johnson worked at a Planned Parenthood clinic in Bryan, Texas, until 2009 when she left the organization after assisting in an ultrasound-guided abortion of a 13-week-old unborn baby. Johnson helped over 22,000 women have abortions during her time at the clinic. Planned Parenthood named Johnson as the employee of the year in 2008.

“I was doing more harm than good. It wasn’t until I saw a child fight for its life that my world came crashing down and I understood the enormity of my actions. I had to leave,” Johnson said.

Johnson had a medication abortion before she became pro-life.

“This is the most important movie anyone will ever see on the most controversial issue of our time,” the film’s writers and directors Cary Solomon and Chuck Konzelman said, according to a news release. “This movie will make abortion unpopular.” The pair have written other films including “Do You Believe.”

“I was born for this role,” said actress Ashley Bratcher who plays the role of Johnson. Her mother almost aborted Bratcher before deciding against the decision.

Johnson is the founder of pro-life group And Then There Were None, which helps abortion workers leave the industry. It also helps women who’ve had abortions and are suffering. The group was founded in 2012.

Since leaving Planned Parenthood, Johnson has helped roughly 500 former abortion workers leave their jobs and find other careers outside of the abortion industry. Seven of those workers were abortion doctors.

Johnson says Planned Parenthood’s new president, Leana Wen, is not in touch with the American people. “Wen has a false view of what Planned Parenthood is actually doing. She is out of touch with the organization’s abortion-expansion plan,” Johnson told The Daily Caller News Foundation in a November interview.

Wen assumed her role as Planned Parenthood president on Nov. 12, 2018. She was previously the Baltimore city health commissioner and an emergency physician.

Wen said in an interview last week that people should think about abortion as a necessity, much like insulin for diabetic persons, The Washington Post reported Tuesday.

“Unplanned” hits theaters on March 29.

