Pro-life groups roundly condemned 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden’s vice presidential pick Kamala Harris, calling her an “extremist.”

“Together,” Susan B. Anthony List President Marjorie Dannenfelser said, “Biden and Harris constitute the most pro-abortion presidential ticket in American history.”

The former vice president announced Tuesday that Harris would be running with him in his bid for the White House.

Harris has a long history of advocating for increased abortion access and against pro-life policy; she has voted against abortion bills that protect the unborn after 20 weeks of pregnancy and against protecting babies born alive after failed abortions.

As a presidential candidate, Harris promised to codify Roe v. Wade, require private insurers to cover abortion and contraception, make abortion drugs and birth control available over the counter, preserve funding for Planned Parenthood, and much more.

The pro-life Susan B. Anthony List on Tuesday announced a five-figure TV ad buy in battleground states that specifically targets Harris for her “extremism on abortion.”

Dannenfelser, who also serves as national co-chair of Pro-Life Voices for Trump, said in the statement that Harris is “an extremist who supports abortion on demand through birth, paid for by taxpayers, and even infanticide.”

“It is no surprise Joe Biden chose such an extremist as his running mate,” Dannenfelser added.

“If elected, they will immediately begin rolling back President Trump’s pro-life gains, as well as longstanding policies like the Hyde Amendment. They will stack the Supreme Court with pro-abortion ideologues, setting the pro-life cause back for generations.”

Live Action founder and president Lila Rose reminded her Twitter followers that Harris has targeted pro-life activist David Daleiden, who published videos allegedly showing Planned Parenthood employees discussing the sale of baby body parts.

BREAKING: Biden has picked Kamala Harris to run as his VP Harris abused her power as CA Attorney General to raid the home of @daviddaleiden. She prosecuted pro-life journalists when they dared investigate @ppfa’s selling of baby parts. She supports killing babies up until birth. — Lila Rose (@LilaGraceRose) August 11, 2020

In a statement provided to the DCNF, March for Life President Jeanne Mancini warned that Biden’s pick leaves “no room for doubt; he is the abortion candidate, leaving behind any semblance of being a moderate.”

Mancini added that a Biden and Harris presidential administration will lead to “a profound lack of protection and respect for the most vulnerable Americans, the unborn.”

Harris and Biden formerly clashed over abortion during the July 2019 Democratic debates as opponents for the Democratic nomination.

Harris pointed out that Biden had recently flipped on the Hyde Amendment, which bans the use of federal funding for abortions except in cases of rape, incest or if the mother’s life is in danger.

