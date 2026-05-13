Pro-Life Leaders Call Out Major Trump Admin Misstep That Treats Children Like 'Products' to Be 'Discarded'

It’s not exactly a well-kept secret that President Donald Trump and his administration are waging a public relations battle over the incredibly polarizing Iran War.

Some think it’s a necessary war. Others think America doesn’t benefit from it. But everyone has some sort of an opinion on it.

There’s another incredibly divisive issue that the Trump administration is grappling with these days: its pro-life bona fides.

Now, to be clear, the Trump administration is the most pro-life administration that I’ve witnessed in my lifetime. Suggesting otherwise would be incredibly dishonest.

That being said, that does not mean that the Trump administration is above reproach or criticism.

And when it comes to the issue of protecting the most vulnerable of God’s creations, it’s easy to see why pro-life leaders have taken this administration to task over a very sensitive issue: in-vitro fertilization, better known by its acronym, IVF.

On Monday, Trump announced a drastic and sweeping set of changes to better help American families.

Some of the measures were objectively good, like lowering costs for households.

But not everything in Monday’s announcement excited Trump’s conservative-leaning base.

Human life should be treated with the utmost dignity and respect, not manufactured in labs or frozen in IVF clinics. Yes, babies are always a blessing. But children are not products to be created, selected, frozen, or discarded. Every child deserves to be conceived in love, not… https://t.co/QsdIMZq3it — Lila Rose (@LilaGraceRose) May 11, 2026

Pro-life advocate Lila Rose didn’t mince words while sharing a video of Trump’s conference announcing these changes.

“Human life should be treated with the utmost dignity and respect, not manufactured in labs or frozen in IVF clinics,” Rose posted to X on Monday. “Yes, babies are always a blessing. But children are not products to be created, selected, frozen, or discarded.”

“Every child deserves to be conceived in love, not treated like a commodity.”

Seth Gruber, CEO and founder of The White Rose Resistance, argued that IVF is not a viable solution, let alone a moral solution, to fix America’s rapidly worsening reproductive issues.

How to help our fertility rate:

Ban porn

Promote masculinity

Praise femininity

Fund research to solve infertility

Ban abortion How to not help our fertility rate:

IVF IVF cannot simultaneously increase the fertility rate while perpetuating everything causing the fertility rate… — Seth Gruber (@sgruber91) May 12, 2026

And it went far beyond just Rose and Gruber:

We want the Trump Administration and every senator/representative to understand the ethical pitfalls with IVF. It is NOT pro-life. And it doesn’t help infertility, it bypasses it, might not work, and costs thousands. https://t.co/7Mvw3W3Wu5 https://t.co/jjQqhLfQ3L — Them Before Us (@ThemBeforeUs) May 11, 2026

Creating human beings in petri dishes only to freeze, throw away, or destroy them is NOT pro-life. The IVF industry creates millions of children in embryonic form, many of whom will never be implanted or born. Others are thrown away or die in the research lab because of their… https://t.co/Qdd1W9CHRI — Students for Life of America | Pro-Life Gen (@StudentsforLife) May 11, 2026

Trump can’t be that quick of a study if he still thinks IVF is pro-life. You don’t solve one crisis but creating another. The GOP needs to educate leaders like @KatieBrittforAL about when life begins and how IVF kills millions of children. https://t.co/MX8At7CKMI — Kristan Hawkins (@KristanHawkins) May 11, 2026

Look, I get it. The GOP is pro-family — certainly more so than their Democratic counterparts — and there’s certainly a case to be made that IVF is pro-family (this writer would personally disagree, but I can at least engage with this viewpoint). It’s that logic that probably led Alabama Republican Sen. Katie Britt to spearhead this initiative.

And while Britt’s intentions may be in the right place, IVF itself is simply not pro-life. And it would behoove many nominal pro-lifers to understand why.

IVF leads to the destruction, discarding, and freezing of hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of unborn embryos each year. Christians believe life begins at conception, which means these are living image-bearers of God that are being massacred en masse without thought.

Doing anything to make the process cheaper, more convenient, or more widely available just means that more of the most vulnerable humans will be killed.

The challenge for the Trump administration moving forward is that this issue cannot simply be waved away as a niche theological dispute among overly scrupulous Christians. For the pro-life movement, this is the logical extension of the very argument that overturned Roe v. Wade in the first place: God has ensured that human life possesses inherent dignity from the moment it begins.

If Republicans are willing to defend unborn life in the womb, many pro-life advocates believe they cannot suddenly grow silent when that same life is frozen indefinitely, discarded, or destroyed in a laboratory setting simply because the politics become uncomfortable.

And that’s the tension now confronting Trump and the modern GOP. The party has spent years building a coalition rooted in faith, family, and the defense of the unborn, and to his credit, Trump delivered historic victories for that movement.

But political success also creates pressure to broaden the tent and soften hard edges that may alienate suburban families or younger voters struggling with infertility. Whether the administration can balance those competing priorities without fracturing one of the most loyal parts of its base remains to be seen.

But one thing is certain: for pro-life Christians, protecting life truly must extend to the moment of conception, for all unborn image-bearers of God.

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