Pro-Life Leaders Praise Reigning NFL MVP Josh Allen for 'Incredible' Pro-Family Comments During Press Conference

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen gave a tremendous response this week when asked about his life outside of football — and he’s getting a tremendous response in return.

Fielding a question about his plans for the offseason during a news conference Thursday, the athlete who will reign as the NFL’s Most Valuable Player until the 2025 season winner is announced, highlighted how his life is about to change, when he and his wife, Hailee Steinfeld, welcome their first child.

The couple announced the pregnancy in December, Sports Illustrated reported.

“I’m very much looking forward to that with my wife and becoming a dad. It’s something that I will take with great pride,” Allen said.

“This is the most important thing I’ll ever be in my life, being a dad.”

Lila Ros, president and founder of the pro-life group Live Action posted the clip to the social media platform X, commenting, “Incredible.”

“Football star Josh Allen highlights how bringing a baby in this world it’s more important than career, praising fatherhood.”

Incredible. Football star Josh Allen highlights how bringing a baby in this world it’s more important than career, praising fatherhood “This is the most important thing I’ll ever be in my life, being a dad.” Children are blessings. pic.twitter.com/vU2fRvV3Pl — Lila Rose (@LilaGraceRose) January 29, 2026

Allen ended his comments by putting his new role in perspective as a professional athlete.

“I love being a football player and I love being a quarterback for the Buffalo Bills,” he said. “But I’m looking forward to this one.”

The pro-family American Principles Project posted the footage as well, adding, “Real men pursue marriage and fatherhood.”

Incredible. Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen on fatherhood: “This is the most important thing I’ll ever be—being a dad. I love football, but I’m looking forward to being a dad.” Real men pursue marriage and fatherhood. pic.twitter.com/OIoiXxcuZA — American Principles Project (@approject) January 30, 2026

Sports commentator Jon Root also posted the footage, commenting on the significance of Allen’s remarks in light of the NFL’s drift toward progressive virtue signalling.

“Fatherhood is exactly what the NFL should be promoting & encouraging men to take pride in, instead of ‘Football is Gay’ LGBTQ campaigns.”

“This is the most important thing I’ll ever be in my life, being a dad.” 👏

– Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen Fatherhood is exactly what the NFL should be promoting & encouraging men to take pride in, instead of “Football is Gay” LGBTQ campaigns. pic.twitter.com/SESHsn5BVz — Jon Root (@JonnyRoot_) January 30, 2026

Allen did not say anything overtly political, but it was an inherently conservative statement.

Nothing can be conserved if life itself is not via procreation.

But simply siring a child is not enough. Too many pro athletes, and too many men, have multiple children with multiple women.

What Allen was talking about is being a husband to his wife and a father to an as-yet-unborn child — and declaring it “the most important thing I’ll ever be in my life.”

It’s a simple statement, but one more athletes — and men who are not athletes — need to emulate.

Too many young people today veer towards seeing parenthood and marriage as shackles.

Those milestones are too-often viewed less as the beginning of something great and more framed as the end of one’s freedom.

Allen’s perspective is different. And it’s a perspective the country needs.

